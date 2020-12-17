CITY Furniture Retains Win-Win Partnerships, Reinforcing Its Commitment To Community Marketing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CITY Furniture is about to redecorate its approach to partnerships.

As one of the largest home furnishings retailers in the southeast U.S., CITY Furniture has selected Win-Win Partnerships to redefine and enhance its commitment as an active sponsor and contributor in local communities. CITY Furniture currently partners with several professional sports teams, personalities and charitable causes.

"Nothing is more important than connecting with and supporting the communities we serve," said CITY Furniture President Andrew Koenig. "As we continue to grow, we saw an opportunity to be even more thoughtful about our sports, licensing and charitable partnerships. Win-Win is the right agency at the right time. Scott Becher (Win-Win founder) is one of the country's most respected partnership strategists and a true innovator, and we're thrilled to work together."

2020 has been a successful year for CITY Furniture, as a combination of organic growth and work-from-home trends helped drive impressive results.

"CITY Furniture is a category leader with the character and empathy of your next-door neighbor," said Win-Win's Becher. "When business is personal, partnerships are more authentic and become a powerful influence on driving business. We're flattered to support CITY Furniture's partnership efforts."

About CITY Furniture

CITY Furniture operates 19 showrooms from Miami through Vero Beach, and in Fort Myers, Naples, The Villages and Orlando, as well as Ashley Home Store showrooms as that brand's Southeast and Southwest Florida licensee. For more information, visit www.cityfurniture.com.

About Win-Win Partnerships

Win-Win Partnerships is a marketing firm specializing in a data-driven partnership approach to drive sales and elevate brands. Its specialty is integrated sponsorships and licensing solutions via entertainment and sports, as well as celebrity influencers. Learn more at www.choosewinwin.com.

