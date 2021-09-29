Citrix® Arms Companies In War For Talent

Workers are leaving jobs like never before, and it's causing a shortage of talent that has companies around the globe reeling.

Workers are leaving jobs like never before, and it's causing a shortage of talent that has companies around the globe reeling. According to a survey conducted by Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report, 40 percent of 1,000 knowledge workers in the US have left at least one job in the past year or are considering doing so. What's behind the "Great Resignation?" And what can enterprises do to mitigate its impact?

"It's clear from our research that employees today are willing to jump ship for jobs that give them the freedom to do meaningful work from the location of their choice and provide equal opportunities to contribute and advance their careers," said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Citrix. "And in order to attract the workers they need to move their business forward in one of the tightest labor markets the world has ever seen, companies will need to serve them up."

Among the key findings of the Citrix survey:

Workers aren't Freaking Out

Workers are burned out, and 35 percent of respondents to the Citrix survey say it has caused them to leave a job. But they aren't freaking out. When asked why they opted to move on, only 6 percent said they "panicked and made an emotionally driven decision."

33 percent just wanted to try something new

13 percent saw it as a way to inject certainty into their future and regain some of the control they've lost during the pandemic

Money isn't Everything

Salary and benefits are important. But they aren't what's inspiring workers to seek new roles. Among the participants surveyed who have changed jobs in the last 12 months:

53 percent took a pay cut

60 percent joined startups and accepted equity in exchange for salary

Flexibility is Key

Today's workers prefer flexible arrangements that give them the freedom to choose where they work best, including at home, in the office or on the road.

80 percent of respondents to the Citrix survey said it was "very" or "somewhat" important that they be able to work from anywhere

55 percent said they would accept a pay cut in return for the ability to do so

Employee Experience has Never Mattered More

Modern workers want to engage in innovative work, be productive and make meaningful contributions to the business that are valued without interference from complex technology and processes. And as the Citrix survey reveals, they're likely to move on if they can't:

60 percent of workers polled left jobs for positions that provide more opportunities to innovate and try new things

38 percent were not engaged in or passionate about their former role

31 percent were frustrated by overly complicated technology and processes

47 percent believe they can do more meaningful work in their new roles

47 percent feel their contributions are valued and recognized

Fear of the Digital Divide is Real

The global pandemic has made clear that remote work can boost employee engagement and productivity. But as companies transition to hybrid models, there is fear it will open a new digital divide. And it is not unfounded.

"If left unchecked, hybrid models can quickly establish two classes of workers and infuse the workplace with inequity and bias," Minahan said.

Respondents to the Citrix poll support this notion:

38 percent believe remote employees will be at a career disadvantage for not working out of a central office location

47 think they will be less likely to be considered for promotion/advancement opportunities

In addition to why workers are leaving jobs, the Citrix survey also sought to understand what keeps them around. Of the respondents who indicated they have not changed jobs,

53 percent like what they do

41 percent say their benefits are competitive and beyond financial security, provide for their physical and mental well being

40 percent can work flexibly

34 percent feel trusted and empowered to work when and how they work best

27 percent are afraid to make a change given the ongoing uncertainty

22 percent say their company invests in their development and provides opportunities to advance

12 percent will lose stock options or a retirement plan if they leave

"The battle for workers has never been more fierce," Minahan said. "To remain vibrant, companies must embrace flexible work models that allow them to find talent where it lives. And to keep it, they must create an equitable environment in which employees can engage and collaborate in a transparent and efficient way regardless of where they are located."

And this is where digital workspaces come into play.

"Organizations that provide employees with tools that remove the friction from work and enable them to be and do their best will ultimately thrive," Minahan said. "Because when employees feel empowered by the solutions they use rather than hamstrung by them, they can focus, innovate and deliver value."

