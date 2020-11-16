Citrix Executives To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced its participation in five upcoming investor conferences: Event: 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Virtual ConferenceDate and Time: November 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.

Event: 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Virtual ConferenceDate and Time: November 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EasternPresenter: PJ Hough, executive vice president and chief product officer

Event: 2020 Wells Fargo TMT SummitDate and Time: December 2, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. EasternPresenter: Arlen Shenkman, executive vice president and chief financial officer

Event: Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors ConferenceDate and Time: December 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EasternPresenter: Mark Schmitz, executive vice president and chief operating officer

Event: UBS Global TMT Virtual ConferenceDate and Time: December 8, 2020 at 12:05 p.m. EasternPresenter: PJ Hough, executive vice president and chief product officer

Event: Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications ConferenceDate and Time: December 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EasternPresenter: Arlen Shenkman, executive vice president and chief financial officer

About Citrix

Citrix (CTXS) - Get Report builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

