Citrix And Upwork Expand Collaboration To Power The New World Of Work

The battle for talent among companies around the world hasn't ceased in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, it has only intensified as companies evolve their businesses to accommodate changing market dynamics and customer needs. Organizations must rethink their workforce strategies and be more agile than ever in their approach to acquiring and working with talent. In order to help businesses power this new world of work, Citrix® Systems, Inc., (CTXS) - Get Report, the global digital workspace leader, and Upwork (UPWK) - Get Report, the leading online talent solution, today announced that they are expanding their collaboration to empower flexible work models and provide fast, easy, and secure access to untapped pools of specialized talent to fuel business innovation and growth.

Rethinking Work

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the way we work and is forcing companies to reimagine the way things get done," said David Henshall, President and CEO, Citrix. "Forward-thinking organizations are embracing flexible work to enhance and expand their talent pools in ways they couldn't previously and to build and acquire the modern skills they need to not just return to where they were, but power their business forward."

Citrix and Upwork provide a unique solution to enable agility and security for businesses. With Citrix Workspace™, companies can give workers the resources and space they need to perform at their best and deliver a consistent, secure and reliable experience no matter where work needs to get done—at home, in the office, or in the field. Through Upwork, companies can access a global pool of proven talent, enabling them to scale their teams dynamically to meet the shifting business needs in the new world of work.

"Together, Citrix and Upwork are innovating new solutions that empower people to work from anywhere and help companies build more agile and productive workforces," said Upwork President and CEO Hayden Brown. "Through this collaboration, Citrix customers can seamlessly take advantage of Upwork's offerings to efficiently find, onboard and work with top talent from across the globe."

Driving Agility

Earlier this year, Citrix and Upwork announced the Upwork Talent Solution with Citrix Workspace, a first-of-its-kind offering that enables organizations to provide consistent and secure access to all the resources workers need to do their best work, including apps, content, and key business services.

Today, the companies are announcing a new offering: Upwork Microapps for Citrix Workspace. Designed to simplify and enhance the process of identifying and onboarding talent, these new microapps can be used to quickly and easily:

Post new jobs

See details of jobs already posted

Review proposals and profiles of talent who submitted the proposal

With Upwork Microapps for Citrix Workspace, Citrix customers can access Upwork within their workspace to reduce friction from their hiring process and enable hiring managers to focus on doing what they do best: engaging the talent needed to support business innovation and growth.

Powering the New World of Work

"We are excited to launch new technology solutions that enable effective, productive, and secure remote work for all of our joint customers," Brown said. "These new solutions put the power of a dynamic, skilled, and flexible talent pool directly in the hands of Citrix and Upwork customers, giving them the opportunity to put their resources to work exactly when and how they need them - safely, securely, and easily. We are excited to connect the skilled professionals on Upwork with the critical projects and long-term engagements powering Citrix clients' businesses."

To hear more from Brown and Henshall on the Citrix-Upwork partnership and the value it can deliver for your organization, register to attend the Citrix Workspace Summit, a unique online event to be held October 22 as part of the Citrix Summit Series.

About Citrix

Citrix (CTXS) - Get Report builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

About Upwork

Upwork is the leading online talent solution transforming traditional staffing. We empower businesses with more flexible access to quality talent, on demand. Through Upwork's matching technology and services, companies have access to a global pool of proven professionals so they can scale their teams dynamically to meet business needs. Upwork also provides skilled professionals access to more opportunities.

Upwork's mission is to create economic opportunities so people have better lives. The community of independent professionals working via Upwork spans many categories including software development, creative & design, finance & accounting, consulting, operations, and customer support—over 8,000 skills are represented.

More than thirty percent of the Fortune 500 use Upwork. Clients include Airbnb, Automattic, BISSELL, GE, and Microsoft.

Upwork is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., with an office in Chicago as well as team members in more than 800 cities worldwide. For more information, visit Upwork's website at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

