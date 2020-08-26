Citrine Global, Corp. (OTCQB: CTGL) Announces Effectiveness Of Name And Symbol Change

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global, Corp. is pleased to announce that its name has changed from TechCare Corp. to Citrine Global, Corp. and its stock ticker symbol has changed from TECR to CTGL. Its common stock is already quoted under the new name and symbol: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CTGL/news.

Citrine Global, Corp. provides multi-strategy solutions, combining financing, business real-estate and strategic business development for growth-stage technology companies. Citrine Global, Corp. operates in the Israeli market, via its fully-owned subsidiary CTGL - Citrine Global Israel Ltd., focused on Israeli technological innovation in the healthcare, wellness, food tech and medical cannabis industries and is establishing the first Cannovation Center in Israel.

Please review our main business activities in Q2-Q3, 2020:

For inquiries and further information, please contact: info@citrine-global.com

https://www.citrine-global.com/

Disclaimer: This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, purchase or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell, purchase or exchange any securities of the Company. This communication contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information and other statements concerning the Company. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, and statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, events, products and services and future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates ", "target", and similar expressions. These and other information and statements contained in this communication constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, investors and security holders are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by the forward-looking information and statements, and the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to: trends in target markets; effects of competition in the Company's main markets; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in its major businesses; profitability of the growth strategy; and changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this communication and the Company or its representatives are under no duty, and do not undertake, to update any of the forward-looking statements after this date to conform such statements to actual results, to reflect the occurrence of anticipated results or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable law or regulations