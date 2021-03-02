Citrin Cooperman Partner & Franchise Co-Leader, Aaron Chaitovsky Named A 'Top 100 Franchise Influencer'

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman congratulates Partner and Franchise Practice Founder and Co-Leader Aaron Chaitovsky for being named one of the 'Top 100 Global Franchise Influencers' by 1851 Franchise and SeoSamba. Tapping into the franchise world's thriving community is vital for both established and emerging franchisors and franchisees. For over 30 years, Chaitovsky has advised both franchisors and franchisees across the globe, from startups to some of the largest franchisors in the world.

The 'Top 100 Global Franchise Influencers' list includes the most influential professionals in the franchise world. These influencers are franchise superstars who have been involved in turning local operations into world-leading business powerhouses and, through the involvement of these influencers, ensured their enduring success as springboards to global fame. This recognition reinforces Chaitovsky's place as one of the top influencers in the franchise world.

"I feel honored and humbled to be recognized, and included as one of the Top 100 Global Franchise Influencers for 2021, alongside some of the most highly respected individuals in franchising," said Partner and Franchise Practice Founder and Co-Leader Aaron Chaitovsky. "I've always been very passionate about franchising and the franchise model, and have been fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with so many franchisors, franchisees, and suppliers that I truly respect. I've learned so much from all of them and hope that I have made an impact as well."

Chaitovsky is a former board member and executive committee member of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and is the immediate past chair of the IFA's Supplier Forum Advisory Board Executive Committee. He currently serves on many of the IFA's other committees as well, including the IFA Budget and Finance Committee, the Membership Committee, and the Task Force for Franchising in the Social Sector. Additionally, Chaitovsky was actively involved as a member of the IFA Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Task Force, which recently helped to successfully achieve new guidance from the FASB on revenue recognition requirements for franchising. This huge victory for privately-held franchisors will help to save considerable time and costs for these growing businesses. Chaitovsky is also a frequent speaker on various franchise-related topics, serving as a trusted advisor to both active and potential franchisors and multi-unit franchisees. In his role as founder and co-leader of the firm's Franchise Practice, Chaitovsky leads an ever-growing team of dedicated franchise industry accountants and business advisors.

"We are all very proud of Aaron for his many achievements and this well-deserved honor," said Citrin Cooperman CEO Joel Cooperman. "He has worked hard to become the go-to business advisor for the franchising community, built a very successful practice group within our firm, and has excelled in his role as mentor to his team, for which we are all grateful."

