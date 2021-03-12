Citrin Cooperman Office Managing Partner Listed On ROI Influencers Power List 2021

Citrin Cooperman is pleased to announce that the firm's New Jersey Managing Partner, Alex Serrano, has once again been named on ROI-NJ's 2021 ROI Influencers: Power List. This recognition is a testament to his deep commitment to the success of the businesses that fuel New Jersey's economy.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The ROI Influencers Power List is issued each year by ROI-NJ's managing editor, Tom Bergeron, and includes the 200 most influential people out of the state's nearly nine million residents. Serrano joins the list amongst the state's top executives and politicians, including leaders from Fortune 500 companies Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Prudential Financial, Verizon, and more.

"I congratulate everyone who is on this year's list and I am honored to be recognized along with this impressive group of fellow influencers," said Serrano.

For over 20 years, Serrano has been the managing partner of Citrin Cooperman's Livingston, New Jersey office, now leading a team of 100 professionals. In addition to overseeing the New Jersey office operations, Serrano is a strategic business consultant and tax advisor for closely-held and privately-owned companies, advising them on complex matters related to mergers and acquisitions, growth and profitability, structuring, and tax planning issues. Serrano also works with individuals on their trust, estate, and succession planning as part of their overall strategic wealth preservation planning. Being fluent in Spanish, Serrano also works closely with Hispanic-owned and international companies doing business in the United States.

As an active and passionate member of the local New Jersey community, Serrano serves as a leader for Citrin Cooperman's Scholarship Program, which awards scholarships to high school students who plan to study accounting in college. He also serves on the board of directors of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, which is the largest association of YMCAs in the State of New Jersey. Additionally, Serrano has an active role in the firm's many charitable initiatives, working to help support the local community throughout the year.

About Citrin Cooperman

