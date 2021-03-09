Citrin Cooperman Is Committed To Driving Positive Change By Taking Action For Equality

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman is committed to fostering change in the day-to-day experiences and the career growth of women in the accounting profession.

Citrin Cooperman is committed to fostering change in the day-to-day experiences and the career growth of women in the accounting profession. To continue building an environment that does not allow gender bias and inequality, we must #ChooseToChallenge the status quo, both inside and outside the workplace.

Every year, the firm celebrates International Women's Day (IWD) with a week-long campaign where employees across all regions of the firm show their support with photographs depicting the annual IWD theme. The 2021 IWD theme is #ChooseToChallenge and Citrin Cooperman employees are raising their hands to demonstrate their commitment to improving diversity and gender equality.

"We believe that the accounting profession must be committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion, particularly at the leadership level," said Citrin Cooperman CEO, Joel Cooperman. "Citrin Cooperman is committed to working with women to ensure that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed which will help to better our firm, our profession, and our communities and provide for an improved work-life balance."

Citrin Cooperman believes that one of the ways in which it can help create a more inclusive world is by seeking out and celebrating women's achievements, which is why the continued advancement of women is one of the central tenets of the firm.

"Citrin Cooperman is proud to recognize International Women's Day and supports everything this day stands for," said Alan Badey, president of Citrin Cooperman. "We are committed to driving positive change by creating a more inclusive workplace environment and providing working women equal opportunities for career advancement."

A big part of the firm's strategy is the Citrin Cooperman Empowering Diversity and Gender Equality (CC EDGE) program, led by Partner Nichol Chiarella and Director Laura Crowley. The mission of CC EDGE is to develop a culture that enables each individual to create the career that they want, based on a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace that provides for equal opportunity, fairness, and work-life flexibility. CC EDGE strives to create this culture by providing an environment that encourages teamwork and collaboration, combined with training and resources to develop employees' skills, so that they are empowered to be the best that they can be.

From challenge comes change, and Citrin Cooperman is committed to driving positive change by continuing to take action for gender parity and equality.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is among the largest, full-service assurance, tax, and business advisory firms in the United States, having steadily built its business serving a diverse and loyal clientele since 1979. Our daily mission is to help our clients "focus on what counts." Rooted in our core values, we provide a comprehensive, integrated business approach to traditional services, which includes proactive insights throughout the lifecycle of our clients wherever they do business, across the globe. Citrin Cooperman is an independent firm associated with Moore Global Network Limited. citrincooperman.com

