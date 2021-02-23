Citrin Cooperman Continues West Coast Expansion With Goren, Marcus, Masino & Marsh

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citrin Cooperman announced today the firm's continued expansion on the West Coast with the joining of West Los Angeles professional services firm, Goren, Marcus, Masino & Marsh (GMMM). Effective January 1, 2021, the joining of GMMM will provide the addition of 5 partners, 22 staff, and a fourth California office, this one located in West Los Angeles. Jan Goren, former founding partner of GMMM will serve as Citrin Cooperman's managing partner for the new West LA office.

Over its' 42 year history, GMMM has developed a strong team of partners and professionals that offer a comprehensive suite of professional services, including accounting and assurance, business and individual tax, and management consulting. They also have a strong litigation services and support practice. GMMM has a robust and diverse mix of real estate, law firm, entertainment, and family office based clients. These service offerings, paired with their industry focus, align perfectly with Citrin Cooperman's core philosophy.

"At face value, this deal just makes sense. GMMM and Citrin Cooperman share many synergies in our background and values," said Citrin Cooperman CEO, Joel Cooperman. "We look forward to continuing their history of contributing to the success of their clients and staff."

"Now more than ever, the business landscape is experiencing change, and Citrin Cooperman is changing with it," said Michael DeVito, regional managing partner for Citrin Cooperman's West Coast and NY Metro offices. "We are thrilled to have GMMM join us as we continue our transformation and work together to provide added value to clients in this dynamic climate."

With the addition of GMMM, Citrin Cooperman has over 120 dedicated professionals amongst four offices in California, strengthening the presence and name of Citrin Cooperman from coast to coast.

"Our clients are confronted with nuanced changes within the industry and want to work with an experienced, confident firm to help them navigate the issues that arise," said Jan Goren, founding partner at GMMM. "Citrin Cooperman is a well-established firm, and we are delighted to be joining with them. This is a near-perfect alignment and an opportunity we couldn't, and wouldn't want to, pass up."

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the deal, commented, "Citrin Cooperman has done it again and continues to amaze me with their rapid growth of top talent and firms in the California region. They are truly becoming an undisputed leader in this market. The team at GMMM will be a great fit with the team at Citrin Cooperman, and I look forward to seeing this natural progression."

