Citrin Cooperman Condemns Harassment Tactics Employed By Purolite In Litigation

Brotech Corporation, doing business as Purolite Corp. and its owners, Stefan Brodie and Donald Brodie, were tax clients of Citrin Cooperman for many years before filing a lawsuit against Citrin Cooperman in 2019. As recently as last month, Purolite continued to request that Citrin Cooperman prepare tax returns on their behalf as evidenced by their recently filed amended complaint. Citrin Cooperman has repeatedly resisted the Brodies' demands to prepare tax returns to be filed with the United States Internal Revenue Service that we believe would violate our professional standards and government regulations.

In response to our refusal to engage in unethical practices at the behest of the Brodies, Purolite is waging an aggressive campaign of harassment against the firm that includes false statements about Citrin Cooperman and its individual partners. Purolite has engaged a public relations firm to place false negative and misleading digital advertisements on multiple social media platforms targeting Citrin Cooperman's employees, clients, and others affiliated with the firm. Purolite also recently issued a press release and engaged in targeted media outreach in further attempts to run a smear campaign against Citrin Cooperman.

Purolite's history demonstrates their propensity for wrongdoing. Purolite was charged with multiple violations of the U.S. Trading with the Enemy Act (TWEA). They were also charged with violating the Clean Air Act by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, for which it was fined $400,000. There are also currently over 200 lawsuits listed online involving Purolite, its parent company, and various subsidiaries.

The partners and principals of Citrin Cooperman will not be intimidated by Purolite's aggressive and unwarranted attacks on our reputation. We stand by the firm's decision to refuse to prepare the tax returns in question and look forward to pursuing all legal remedies available.

