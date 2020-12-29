Citizens Appreciate State Troopers (C.A.S.T) Awards Presented To Colorado State Patrol Troopers

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Appreciate State Troopers (C.A.S.T.) Awards were presented to seven Colorado State Patrol Troopers for the year 2020 in a virtual ceremony held on December 16, 2020. The Awards were presented by the C.A.S.T. Board of Directors members Steve Bock, Ward Jackson, and Stephen Straight to: Trooper Peterson, Trooper Taylor, Trooper Trujillo, Trooper Bandy, Trooper Weil, Trooper Augustine, and Trooper Neil. In attendance for the ceremony were the recipients' families and the leaders of the Colorado State Patrol.

The C.A.S.T. Awards have been given annually since 1997 to acknowledge, commend, and congratulate the Colorado State Troopers for their exceptional, compassionate, and unwavering commitment to the public. C.A.S.T. is a citizen group separate from any State agency or the Colorado State Patrol. The C.A.S.T. Board of Directors is Steve Bock, Ward Jackson, and Stephen Straight, with Steve Bock as Chairperson for year 2021.

"In reviewing the incidents and circumstances giving rise to the nominations of the candidates for the awards, as citizens, we are humbled and in awe of the selfless commitment, compassion, dedication, and character of each Trooper," said Steve Bock, C.A.S.T. Board Member, "It was truly an honor to recite those circumstances and recognize each trooper for their acts of heroism, often at great personal sacrifice and risk.Congratulations to the recipients, and their families. The citizens are comforted by knowing such stellar individuals are protecting us."

Colorado State Patrol, Chief, Matthew Packard adds, "The C.A.S.T. Award is indeed a special award because it comes from the citizens we serve, and not from within. To be recognized directly by the community for the work our members perform is one of the highest honors any public servant can receive. The C.A.S.T. Award pin is the only non-department issued adornment that is allowed to be worn on the official Colorado Staet Patrol uniform. The recipients wear the pin proudly and it is my privilege to serve with such well-trained and exemplary individuals."

About Citizen Appreciate State Troopers (C.A.S.T.)

C.A.S.T. is a volunteer organization comprised of citizens that acknowledge, commend and congratulate State Troopers for on or off duty endeavors of an exceptional, compassionate, magnanimous nature involving their personal commitment. The awards reflect the selfless human acts which invoke a strong, positive feeling for the Trooper by the public. For more information visit C.A.S.T. Awards .

About Colorado State Patrol

Since our origin in 1935, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has focused on preserving human life and protecting property within our communities. Our 1,100 members embody the core values of Honor, Duty, and Respect in their daily jobs. In addition to our expertise in motor vehicle safety on the state's roadways, the CSP is responsible for the Governor and other dignitaries' protection, commercial motor vehicle enforcement, hazardous materials, homeland security, communications, investigative services, criminal interdiction, community education, aviation operations, and more. For additional information, visit us online at Colorado State Patrol or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or Facebook.

