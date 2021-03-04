Citius Pharmaceuticals To Feature Product Candidates Including Stem-Cell Therapy For COVID-19-Related Acute Respiratory Conditions At H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference March 9-10

CRANFORD, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, to be held virtually on March 9-10, 2021. Myron Holubiak, Chief Executive Officer of Citius, will present an overview and provide an update on the Company's products under development, including its lead product candidate Mino-Lok, currently in Phase 3 trials.

The webcast of this presentation will be available to view starting on Tuesday, March 9, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Holubiak will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/262c140c-bae9-4791-bee8-7a03b2d8449a

A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website at https://www.citiuspharma.com/ for 90 days following the conference.

The Company recently issued its February 2021 Letter to Shareholders, highlighting recent updates on its business and clinical developments as well as news for its pipeline of products. To view the letter in its entirety, please visit: https://www.citiuspharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/CTXR_Shareholder_Letter_Feb2021.pdf

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Contact: Andrew Scott Vice President, Special Projects (O) 908-967-6677 x105(M) 646-522-8410 ascott@citiuspharma.com

