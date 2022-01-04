Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Virtual Conferences

CRANFORD, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on oncology, anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies, today announced that it will be presenting at two virtual conferences in January 2022.

Citius management will present virtually with online presentations accessible on-demand to registered attendees beginning at 7 a.m. EST on Monday, January 10, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference Date: January 10-13, 2022 Location:Virtual Event website: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

Biotech Showcase™ 2022 Date: January 10-12, 2022 and January 17-19, 2022 Location:Virtual Event website: Biotech Showcase™ 2022

Archived webcasts of the presentations will be available for 90 days and accessible under "Events" in the Investors section of the Citius website. Interested parties may schedule virtual one-on-one meetings with Citius management by registering through the event platforms or contacting the Company's investor relations team.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed subject treatment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Relations for Citius Pharmaceuticals:

Ilanit AllenVice President, Corporate Communications and Investor RelationsT: 908-967-6677 x113E: ir@citiuspharma.com

