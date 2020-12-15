Citius Holds Webinar Series On Conducting Mino-Lok Phase 3 Trial During COVID-19

CRANFORD, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing critical care drug products, today announced that it has conducted a series of webinars to provide trial updates, discuss patient identification parameters, the challenges of running a trial in today's Covid-19 environment, and the role Mino-Lok may play in the treatment of Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infections (CLABSIs). Presentations were made by infectious disease experts from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Alan Lader, PhD, VP of Clinical Operations at Citius Pharmaceuticals provided a status report of the phase 3 trial which is now beyond its halfway point.

Participating in the webinar were 18 clinical trial sites and 30 investigators or site staff from the following institutions:

Anne Arundel Medical CenterAscension Via Christi HospitalCarolinas Medical CenterEdward Hines Jr VA HospitalIndiana Blood and Marrow TransplantLutheran Hospital in IllinoisManati Medical CenterPonce Research InstituteSalem VA Medical CenterUniversity Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center University of Florida University of Kentucky University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center University of New MexicoVA Caribbean Healthcare SystemVA Sierra Nevada Health Care System

A few key topics on the agenda included a review of the pathogens encountered to date, the benefits of Mino-Lok for a CLABSI patient with a mucosal barrier injury, the frequency of unnecessary removal of non-colonized CVCs in suspected CLABSI patients with bacteremia, how to handle patients with multiple catheters (case history), and the path forward for study completion.

"Currently, the primary treatment for patients who become bacteremic because of the central lines being infected is to treat the patient aggressively with culture-directed antibiotics and to remove the central line which is believed to be the source of the infection and replaced when the patient's status improves. Patients and physicians need an effective and less invasive alternative to catheter exchange which utilizes much of the same set of resources needed to treat Covid-19 patients, especially in the ICU. We have been fortunate to be able to persevere in continuing this study in a challenging time, and we are hopeful to provide objective evidence that antibiotic locks can work, and become a viable alternative to remove and replace. Mino-Lok will be the first, and most extensively studied, antibiotic lock for salvaging catheters in patients with CLABSI," said Myron Holubiak, President and CEO. "We initially held one webinar, but after receiving very positive feedback, we have decided to expand into a series of webinars," Holubiak continued. "This once again affirms there is definitely an unmet need and with that a great deal of interest in salvaging infected central lines."

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

About Mino-Lok ®

Mino-Lok ® is an antibiotic lock solution being developed as an adjunctive therapy in patients with central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) or catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs). There are currently no approved therapies for salvaging infected CVCs. Mino-Lok is used in combination with an appropriate systemic antibiotic(s) to preserve central venous access and to avoid the complications and morbidities associated with catheter removal and reinsertion. Mino-Lok is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

