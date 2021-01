Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup's preferred stock as follows:

- 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, payable February 1, 2021, to holders of record on January 22, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

- 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, payable February 16, 2021, to holders of record on February 5, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.50 for each receipt held.

- 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, payable March 30, 2021, to holders of record on March 19, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4453125 for each receipt held.

- 6.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, payable February 16, 2021, to holders of record on February 5, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

- 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q, payable February 16, 2021, to holders of record on February 5, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $11.029777777 for each receipt held.

- 6.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series R, payable February 16, 2021, to holders of record on February 5, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $12.139083333 for each receipt held.

- 6.300% Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series S, payable February 12, 2021, to holders of record on February 1, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.39375 for each receipt held.

- 6.250% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series T, payable February 16, 2021, to holders of record on February 5, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $31.25 for each receipt held.

- 5.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series U, payable March 12, 2021, to holders of record on March 2, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $25.00 for each receipt held.

- 4.700% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series V, payable February 1, 2021, to holders of record on January 22, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $23.50 for each receipt held.

- 4.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series W, payable March 10, 2021, to holders of record on February 26, 2021. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.00 for each receipt held.

