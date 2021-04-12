Citi's Digital Channels Process One Billion API Calls From Corporate Clients

CitiConnect® API, Citi's Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity platform, has reached a new milestone of processing more than one billion API calls since its launch in late 2017.

CitiConnect® API, Citi's Application Programming Interface (API) connectivity platform, has reached a new milestone of processing more than one billion API calls since its launch in late 2017. This rapid rise in API volume is fueled by the many changes our clients are facing due to the rapidly evolving business environment, including supporting direct-to-consumer flows, new e-commerce models, the switch from batch to real-time, and the advance of Instant Payments. Whether it is to top up mobile wallets in India, disburse micro loans in Argentina, or pay instantly in the USA, Citi's digital channel solutions play a pivotal role in helping clients of Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) reach their goals and navigate a transforming industry. Citi has collaborated with leading providers of enterprise resource platforms (ERP) and treasury workstation systems and FinTechs to embed API capabilities in an effort to build a seamless integration experience.

"Our ultimate goal is to deliver an exceptional client experience that is fully digitized and highly automated," said Shahmir Khaliq, Global Head of Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. "As a part of our ongoing digitization efforts, we continue to elevate our user experience by providing clients with improvements driven by data insights and feedback, as well as expanding our intelligent and seamless connectivity solutions."

The rapid adoption of APIs is driven primarily by companies in the fintech, telecom, multimedia and technology industries. The APIs for Treasury Services, accessed through CitiConnect®, allow clients to integrate seamlessly with Citi to access a growing number of Citi solutions directly from their treasury workstations or ERP of choice. To help solve important needs for visibility and transparency, some popular API calls include Account Balance Inquiries, Payment Status Reports, requesting FX rates and booking FX contracts. During the pandemic, CitiConnect API volume steadily increased 60% from the prior year in 2020, as measured by message volume and transactional value, helping our clients with operational resiliency while they continue to operate in remote or continuity-of-business (COB) modes.

"Flywire is trusted to deliver on our customers' most important moments. We do this by using technology that enables organizations to optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges," shares Emily Watson, Senior Director of Payments, Global Banking at Flywire. "Partnering with Citi through API-based integration has allowed us to deliver on our commitment to our clients with ease by instantly sending payments to Citi, and getting real-time feedback on the status of these payments. Through our agile process this provides us with utmost flexibility, and operational cost savings."

"Our clients are looking to drive efficiencies in their Treasury Operations. Operational tasks that used to take days to complete, are now being completed in minutes, powered by APIs," said David Terra, Executive Director at TOTVS. "TOTVS has partnered with Citi to initiate payment instructions, and get real-time status updates. Using APIs allows us to help our clients reconcile transactions faster and more accurately. This in turn helps our clients to better manage their working capital."

The CitiConnect ® solution offers over 83 APIs for both data-driven services and transactions. These APIs allow clients to directly access products and services to help provide a seamless and real-time banking experience. Services provided include self-service reports, real-time FX information, and account services such as statements, cut-off times and proof of payment. Transactions include payments, instant payments, request-to-pay, and WorldLink ® transfers.

CitiConnect ® is part of an omni-channel digital banking product suite that also includes CitiDirect BE ® Online Banking and Mobile. CitiConnect APIs are supported through an ecosystem that includes strategic partnerships with various treasury software providers, including FIS, Kyriba, Oracle and SAP. Along with the CitiConnect ® API Developer Portal and Testing Portal, Citi TTS supports API-based integration in a globally consistent way across TTS' global footprint.

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables its clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry's most comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

