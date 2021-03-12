CITGO Steps Up After Severe Winter Storms Hit Texas, Louisiana

HOUSTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of severe, back-to-back mid-February winter storms that seriously impacted Texas and Louisiana, CITGO stepped up to provide ongoing support to affected communities.

HOUSTON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of severe, back-to-back mid-February winter storms that seriously impacted Texas and Louisiana, CITGO stepped up to provide ongoing support to affected communities. The intense, damaging storms prompted a major disaster declaration from the Federal Government, and both Texas and Louisiana declared emergencies in impacted counties.

"With CITGO refineries in Corpus Christi, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and our corporate headquarters in Houston, the lion's share of our employees experienced these devastating storms first-hand," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "These are the communities where we live, so we immediately moved to lend a hand."

The storms impacted safe water supplies for thousands of residents, and thousands more face broken water pipes and damaged homes - many with little to no resources to repair the damage.

CITGO is working with community partners to help meet ongoing needs for food and water and medium to long-term assistance for home repair in Houston, Corpus Christi and Lake Charles. The Company committed $225,000 to assist several organizations, including SBP, the Independence Heights Redevelopment Council and Rebuilding Together Houston. Donated funds will be used for wellness checks, food distribution, plumbing repairs and guidance on completing FEMA applications.

In addition to these corporate donations, employees are supporting colleagues in need through the company's CITGO Stands Together Fund. This Fund, supported by corporate and employee donations, provides short-term loans and financial assistance to help employees in need.

Volunteering in the recovery is also part of the effort. "As CITGO donates financial resources, the TeamCITGO group of employee volunteers is also donating their time and skills, working alongside our neighbors to recover and rebuild," said CEO Carlos Jordá. "As longstanding community members we're proud to do our part."

About CITGOHeadquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the sixth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,600 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

