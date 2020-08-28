CITGO® Marketer Freedom Oil Raises Donations For National And Local Charities

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO is proud to announce that Freedom Oil, a longstanding marketing partner, recently completed two successful fundraising drives for charitable organizations in the greater Warsaw area.

From March to May, six Warsaw Freedom Express stores raised a total of $11,972 in contributions to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Shamrocks Campaign. Station #5, located at 409 Argonne Road in Warsaw, collected $3,226.00, the highest amount for any one location.

Employees collected donations by selling Shamrocks to customers as part of the MDA annual Shamrock drive. The initiative, which began 38 years ago, has since turned into the largest St. Patrick's Day fundraising effort nationwide. With the support of 20,000+ retailers, the campaign has raised over $330 million dollars to date to aid research efforts and help provide support for individuals impacted by the disease.

CITGO is the top corporate partner of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Since 1986, CITGO employees, Marketers and Retailers have raised $250 million to help find treatments and cures, rally communities and support families with services like clinics, summer camps and support groups.

"We applaud Freedom Oil and their employees for joining us in continuing support of the MDA and the important work they do," said Chris Kiesling, General Manager of Light Oils Marketing at CITGO, "These donations are critical to helping scientists and researchers find life-changing treatments and cures to neuromuscular diseases."

This spring, Freedom employees also participated in initiatives to raise funds for local organizations in Warsaw. In March and April, Freedom Express station #5 held a Spirit Pump fundraiser for Harrison Husky PTO, raising $1,312.83 to support student activities and provide financial assistance to teachers. In August, Express station #9 employees began collecting funds on behalf of the Warsaw Booster Band, as part of a drive that will conclude in September.

"Our employees are deeply committed to supporting their communities and it is something we take a lot of pride in," said Jennifer Conley, Office Manager of Freedom Oil, "These campaigns are a wonderful means of engaging our customers to do good."

