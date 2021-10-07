CITGO Names Shane Moser Vice President Of Health, Safety & Environment

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation announced that Shane Moser has been named the new Vice President of Health, Safety, & Environment (HSE), effective Friday, Oct.

"Safety is our number one value at CITGO, so this is an exceptionally important addition to the team," said Carlos Jordá, President and Chief Executive Officer of CITGO. "Shane brings three decades of experience and has built reputation for integrity and leadership in the HSE field."

Moser will work closely with the executive leadership team to establish strategic HSE objectives and initiatives. He will also be responsible for providing the strategic guidance and counsel necessary to support the organization's efforts to implement functional best practices to drive improvements in health, safety and environmental performance. He will support the executive management on compliance and risk mitigation; and will oversee the development and application of standards, policies, and procedures to operate in a manner that prioritizes the well-being of CITGO employees, the environment, and the communities in which CITGO operates.

"CITGO is committed to operational excellence, a key element of our corporate strategy," said CITGO Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Edgar Rincón. "I look forward to working with Shane to achieve this standard of excellence in our HSE performance."

Additional responsibilities include ensuring compliance with applicable HSE standards, with special emphasis on mitigating process safety risks.

Moser joins CITGO with extensive HSE experience in the oil industry. Since 1991, he has held numerous positions with increasing responsibility in the HSE field, including leadership roles at Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Most recently he served as Corporate HSSE Manager for Motiva Enterprises (a division of Saudi Aramco) in Houston, Texas.

Moser holds a Master of Science in Loss Prevention & Safety Management from Eastern Kentucky University and a Bachelor of Science in Fire & Safety Engineering from Eastern Kentucky University. He will report directly to Executive Vice President & COO Edgar Rincón.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

