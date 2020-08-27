CITGO Foundation Opens New Round For Proposals To Aid COVID-19 Efforts In Venezuela

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simón Bolívar Foundation, the non-profit, private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation, today announced an open call for proposals exclusively focused on mitigating the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Venezuela by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health professionals treating infected patients. This initiative is part of the Medium/Large Grants for Humanitarian Health program, and it will award up to $400,000 in individual grants ranging between $50,000 to $100,000 per year, per project, to qualified charitable organizations, starting this Friday, August 28. Please visit our webpage for more information on the process and online application.

"We have been closely following the progression of the pandemic in Venezuela, especially given the complex humanitarian emergency in the country and the fragility of its health system. We are opening this dedicated round of grants to improve the safety of the health workers in Venezuela that are on the front lines of the pandemic," said Mariela Poleo, president of the Simón Bolívar Foundation.

This program is aligned with the Foundation's renewed mission of improving the health of vulnerable individuals affected by disaster, conflict and poverty, and fulfills one of its main objectives of providing access to health supplies.

About the Simón Bolívar FoundationThe Simón Bolívar Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit, private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation. The Foundation supports initiatives, leverages existing resources and invests in organizations to meet the immediate and long-term health needs of the most vulnerable individuals particularly in and from Venezuela with a special focus on the health and well-being of children and their mothers.

About CITGO Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the sixth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,600 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

