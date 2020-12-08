CIT To Plant 50,000 Trees In Angeles National Forest

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT and its Pasadena-based banking subsidiary CIT Bank, N.A. today announced that it will plant 50,000 trees in Angeles National Forest through a collaboration with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization focused on global reforestation.

The trees represent the latest environmental sustainability initiative by CIT and One Tree Planted to support reforestation in key environments and will be planted in early 2021 as part of the Sawmill Liebre Reforestation Project, of which CIT is the principle donor.

The Sawmill Liebre Reforestation Project aims to establish ecologically appropriate forest cover through the planting of big cone Douglas Fir and mixed conifer in wildlife areas affected by fires. The trees planted as part of the project will support the recovery and revegetation of one of Southern California's unique forest habitats.

"We're pleased to plant 50,000 trees that will make a substantial impact on the environment and a meaningful contribution to the Southern California community where we live and work," said Gina Proia, chief marketing and communications officer at CIT. "Through our partnership with One Tree Planted and our support of critical reforestation projects, we're powering forward our commitment to sustainability."

"We are grateful for CIT's contribution to help us restore the habitat of the Angeles National Forest," said Matt Hill, CEO at One Tree Planted. "With CIT's support, we are able to complete the critical post-fire restoration of the forest and support the diverse ecosystems in the area."

CIT's three-year partnership with One Tree Planted has led to the planting of 118,000 trees across California and Florida, states where forests have been hard hit by natural disasters and where CIT has a significant business presence. CIT's partnership with One Tree Planted is part of the company's goal to support environmental sustainability.

About One Tree PlantedOne Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

About CITCIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (CIT) - Get Report is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

