CIT Chairwoman And CEO Ellen R. Alemany Receives Leadership Legacy Award

Honored by the Center for Executive Succession at the Darla Moore School of Business for a legacy of fostering talent and delivering performance

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (CIT) - Get Report Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Ellen R. Alemany has received the Leadership Legacy Award from the Center for Executive Succession at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business.

The award honors building a legacy of leadership talent and delivering strong business, reputational and social performance. Alemany is the fourth leader to ever receive the award.

"The Leadership Legacy Award sets a high bar for CEO performance and Ellen's track record of consistently delivering business results, developing strong cultures and cultivating leadership talent exemplifies the spirit of this recognition," said Professor and Director of the Center for Executive Succession Patrick Wright. "Ellen leads with integrity, inclusion and purpose and establishes the model for future leaders."

Alemany was honored at a virtual celebration with University of South Carolina students, faculty and staff, including Wright and Dean of the Darla Moore School of Business Peter Brews. She led a discussion on Resilient Leadership with students and participated in a town hall forum to discuss a range of topics from attendees.

"This recognition honors the most critical aspects of effective leadership - investing in human capital that can contribute to a strong culture and drive sustainable results," said Alemany. "It was my privilege to accept this award and to meet with the students, who will ultimately carry forward the mantle of leadership in their own way."

About CITCIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (CIT) - Get Report is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

About the Darla Moore School of BusinessThe Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina is among the highest-ranked business schools in the world for international business education and research. Founded in 1919, the school has a history of innovative educational leadership, blending academic preparation with real-world experience through internships, consulting projects, study abroad programs and entrepreneurial opportunities. The Moore School offers undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees, as well as distinctive executive education programs. In 1998, the school was named for South Carolina native and New York financier Darla Moore, making the University of South Carolina the first major university to name its business school after a woman. Learn more at moore.sc.edu.

About the Center for Executive SuccessionThe Center for Executive Succession serves as an independent, objective source of knowledge regarding C-suite succession practices. The center provides a forum for corporate leaders to shape the future direction of succession practices, which are increasingly one of the board's top governance priorities. Our partners contribute to cutting edge research that challenges the status quo and is empirically driven to further success in C-suite succession planning. For more information or to inquire about potential membership, please visit our website moore.sc.edu/ces or contact us at CES@moore.sc.edu.

