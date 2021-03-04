Cision's COO Nicole Guillot Named To PRWeek's Dashboard 25

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision is happy to announce that its Global Chief Operating Officer, Nicole Guillot, has been named to PRWeek's Dashboard 25: Class of 2021, the definitive annual list of the most influential movers and shakers in...

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision is happy to announce that its Global Chief Operating Officer, Nicole Guillot, has been named to PRWeek's Dashboard 25: Class of 2021, the definitive annual list of the most influential movers and shakers in communications technology.

See her Dashboard 25 profile here.

Guillot has served in key leadership roles in the communications sector for over 15 years, transforming the way PR and marketing communications professionals share content and engage audiences in a fast-evolving digital environment. Working closely with customers all over the world, she helped to create a vast network of media and influencers and built innovative technologies that make it easy for communicators to tell their stories on a global stage, monitor their news coverage and social media presence, and measure the business impact of PR.

Guillot has played a pivotal role in Cision's industry leadership and expansion, advising the company through game-changing acquisitions and integrations. At the helm of Cision's global distribution and insights practices, she is an important architect of the company's long-term vision and growth.

"This is an award that celebrates innovators driving the PR industry forward and Nicole is certainly one of them," said Abel Clark, CEO of Cision. "Her passion for challenging the status quo and bringing new technologies to life have helped to shape what is possible for modern communicators. We're happy that she is being recognized by industry peers for the incredible work she does every day."

"Dashboard 25 is a Who's Who list of the visionaries developing communications technology tools and the agencies and clients using them in innovative ways," said Frank Washkuch, executive editor of PRWeek. "It's our pleasure to honor them as they blaze a trail in comms tech."

