Cision Names Tim Moylan Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, an industry-leading earned media management and media advisory platform, announced it has appointed software executive Tim Moylan as Chief Revenue Officer. Moylan is stepping into this newly created role as Cision accelerates its global growth strategies.

"Tim has an impressive track record of leading high-performing teams and driving sustainable growth across global regions," said Abel Clark, CEO of Cision. "His background in leading-edge communications technologies and customer-driven partnerships in the industry will advance and expand our commercial opportunities."

Moylan has spent the last 25 years in the software and technology services sector, leading go to market operations for major brands in the U.S., Europe and Asia. As Chief Revenue Officer of Cision, he will work closely with customers worldwide to further the company's innovation and growth agenda.

Moylan joins Cision from C3.ai, a top enterprise AI software provider, where he built key expansion strategies as the General Manager of Asia Pacific. Prior to this, Moylan served as the President of Americas for Micro Focus, a $4.7bn software business, where he drove impressive growth and successfully led teams through a pivotal merger with HP Enterprise (HPE) Software. Moylan has also held a number of leadership roles at technology giants such as SAP and Oracle.

About CisionCision is a leading global provider of earned media software, wire distribution and social media management services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's solutions allow users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact Rebecca Dersh PR Manager cisionpr@cision.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cision-names-tim-moylan-chief-revenue-officer-301196176.html

SOURCE Cision Ltd.