Cision Launches Best Practices Webinar Series To Help Communicators Take 2021 By Storm

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of moving mountains and navigating a crisis around every corner, PR and marketing communications pros emerged from 2020 with new learnings that are foundational for success in 2021 and beyond. To help communicators come out of the gate strong, Cision is capturing new must-have strategies and insights - along with tried-and-true techniques - in a free, six-part webinar series titled "Best Practices for Communicators 2021."

See more details on the webinars here.

The webinar series features an exciting lineup of speakers, industry research, best practices and real-life examples to help communicators tackle top-of-mind challenges and opportunities:

February 3 - What Journalists Want from PR Pros (in Their Own Words)

- February 10 - What's Your Story? How to Tell Stories that Get Heard and Get Results

- February 17 - Building Your Corporate Cred: Effective Brand Monitoring and Management Techniques

- February 24 - DOs and DON'Ts for Measuring and Proving Your ROI

- March 3 - From Likes to Love: Turning Social Media Engagement into Action

- March 10 - How to Integrate Paid, Owned and Earned (Without Losing Your Mind)

Speakers headlining the series are from leading companies, nonprofits, and news organizations such as Edelman, John Deere, Chipotle, BlackBerry, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, ALG Vacations, Georgia-Pacific, Canopy Growth Corporation, Wounded Warrior Project, Auto Care Association, Direct Relief, PR News, Austin Business Journal, Toronto Star and more.

"If there was ever a time that PR and marketing communications pros are earning their stripes in leadership and influence, it's now," said Maggie Lower, Chief Marketing Officer of Cision. "With old and new challenges ahead, Cision and our partners are providing key insights communicators can quickly put into action to drive greater ROI for their outreach programs and ultimately their business."

Click here to sign up for one or all webinars in the Best Practices series.

