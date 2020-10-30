Cision Insights and Adobe Win 2020 PRNEWS Platinum Public Relations Award for Best Use of Data and Measurement.

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision Insights, Cision's technology-powered, research-based communications consulting arm, is pleased to announce that it took home a coveted PRNEWS Platinum PR Award for its work with Adobe on optimizing PR impact...

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision Insights, Cision's technology-powered, research-based communications consulting arm, is pleased to announce that it took home a coveted PRNEWS Platinum PR Award for its work with Adobe on optimizing PR impact through data. The win in the category of "Best Use of Data and Measurement" showcases the close collaboration between Adobe and Cision Insights' media experts to hone strategies, increase efficiencies and improve results of Adobe's PR efforts through a data-informed, fact-based communications analysis.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to work with Adobe, as their forward-thinking approach to public relations aligns well with Cision's long-standing mission to provide communicators with solutions that quantify and amplify PR's influence," said Mark Weiner, Chief Insights Officer at Cision. "It's incredible to see the effects of our work together, and we appreciate the recognition from PRNEWS and the communications industry."

With the goal of reaching critical audiences for their Experience Cloud business, Adobe sought to validate assumptions about the competitive landscape for news coverage and the business impact of their current PR strategies. They also wanted to simplify and standardize reporting for a consistent, holistic view.

Working with Cision Insights, Adobe implemented a comprehensive media insights framework to assess the validity of their executive team's assumptions while leveraging data and market intelligence to inform ongoing messaging and targeting strategies.

One assumption they tested was that a higher volume of coverage across all media drove better business results than a lower volume of high-quality coverage in target media. The research revealed that 65% of the original target list of 3,000 media generated only one story in the past year, while the more focused list of 550 media generated 76% of all quality coverage. When given a choice between quantity of media coverage versus quality of business engagement, the executives recognized their preference for higher-level C-suite engagement.

By working with Cision Insights to adopt a single global methodology to enable greater performance data comparability and clarity, Adobe gained additional insights and reduced their number of research reports. The new approach yielded a 25% time and cost savings. It also reduced billable agency hours with related costs and reduced reporting turnaround times by 67%.

"It's exciting to see how our work with Cision has created real impact not just on Adobe's communications team, but on the entire business," said Jennifer Bruce, Global Leader of Communications Measurement and Insights for Adobe, Inc. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration to revolutionize our media monitoring and analysis framework to further the business, and thank PRNEWS for this honor."

PRNEWS announced the 2020 Platinum PR Award winners during an online gala on October 27 th, recognizing winners across 50 categories, saluting the most imaginative messaging campaigns, exceptional communicators and top-notch teams in PR.

Read the full story of how Adobe unleashed the power of PR with Cision.

