Cisco Webex And Box Deepen Partnership To Power Secure Collaboration In The Cloud

Today, Cisco Webex (CSCO) - Get Report, a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions, and Box, Inc. (BOX) - Get Report, the leading Content Cloud, announced new and deepened integrations between the two technology platforms to make it easier for customers to work securely and effectively in the cloud. Building on the seamlessly integrated experience of Box and Webex, the two companies are introducing a new integration which will enable users to connect a Box folder of their choice within Webex messaging, and any content shared in the space will be securely added to the same Box folder. Additionally, available today, users will be able to access Webex as a Recommended App within Box and view Webex App Activity in Box Preview.

"We're focused on helping people achieve more delightful, immersive, and inclusive work experiences whether they are seated across the table or across the screen from their teammates," said Jeetu Patel, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco. "As more organizations move to hybrid modes of working, we want to make the experience of working together 10X better with Webex. Expanding our partnership and integration with Box is critical to this experience, and delivering on our promise to integrate with applications our customers use the most."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Cisco as we continue to advance secure work in the Content Cloud," said Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Box. "Going deeper with Webex helps employees seamlessly collaborate internally and with customers and partners from anywhere and on any device. These new and enhanced integrations will make the Webex experience in Box even more secure and frictionless while ensuring a business's content and communication doesn't fall into the wrong hands."

Today's announcements build on Webex and Box's already seamless partnership, enabling users to securely access and share Box content as they collaborate within Webex. Teams can work together in real-time, even when they can't physically be together in one office and can effectively collaborate with fewer pain points. Additionally, the Box for Cisco Webex integration already offers Box functionality within the Webex App so that users can securely share, preview, and open Box files all within Webex.

Today, Webex and Box are announcing the following:

Link Box folders to a Webex space

In a continuously changing work environment, it's more important than ever that teams are able to work effectively from anywhere. To make it easier for joint customers to access and share Box content in Webex, Box and Cisco users will be able to connect a Box folder of their choice within Webex messaging, and any content shared in the space will be added to the same Box folder. With Box as the default content layer for Webex users, teams can easily collaborate on content directly within Webex.

In addition, Box's enterprise-grade security and compliance is applied to all Box content, even when it is surfaced in Webex and other third-party apps. This new integration is expected to be available later this year.

Webex as a Recommended App with Box

At WebexOne 2020, Cisco announced upcoming enhancements to the Box for Webex integration that enables face-to-face communication and easy content sharing directly from Box. This included Webex as a Recommended App in Box Preview, which will be generally available today.

This new integration allows users to start or schedule a Webex meeting and share content within a Webex space -- all without leaving Box. The new functionality enhances the employee experience as more organizations begin transitioning to a hybrid work environment.

Webex App Activity in Box Preview

Box App Activity delivers users a unified view of what's happening in their files across all of their apps in Box Preview. Available today, any sharing of Box content in Webex will also be reflected in Box App Activity.

This empowers users to keep better track of where content is and how it's being shared. Despite where team members are located, this integration makes it easier for users to work together in the Content Cloud.

The Box Content Cloud gives enterprises one secure platform for managing the entire content journey while Webex provides cloud-based collaboration solutions for video meetings, calling, messaging, events, and customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. With these enhancements Box and Cisco are continuing to simplify work for joint customers so teams can work better together. For more information, sign up for the webinar at 12:00pm PT today or visit the Box Blog and the Cisco Webex Help Center.

About Cisco

Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

About Cisco Webex

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps - delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com

About Box

Box (BOX) - Get Report is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005296/en/