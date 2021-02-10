Cisco, Microsoft, Comedienne To Present Keynotes At The 2021 BICSI Virtual Winter Conference & Exhibition

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, announces its keynote speaker lineup for the 2021 Winter Conference & Exhibition. Speakers include world renowned industry leaders from Microsoft and Cisco, as well as a celebrated comedian from the Royal Canadian Air Farce. Join BICSI for their virtual event on 28 February - 4 March 2021.

Opening Keynote to Focus on Sustainable Building Design

In his presentation "The World Is Flat… Well, At Least the Building Network Is!", Jeremy Witikko, Global Director of Smart Buildings for Cisco, will explore how a single converged network can power, connect and secure buildings systems with Power over Ethernet (PoE) in ways never previously imagined, driving complexity and cost out of projects and simplifying the on-going operations.

Witikko leads the Global Smart Building team at Cisco and is accountable for their overall go-to-market strategy. He has extensive experience in innovation, leadership, and IT consulting across multiple industries.

Mid-Week Keynote to Address Safety, Diversity & Inclusion in Construction

Delivered by Doug Mouton, Vice President of Global Datacenter Construction for Microsoft, the powerful keynote titled "Construction Safety, Diversity & Inclusion, and Technology Innovation" addresses how the expansion of the data center industry has raised new and important questions around safety, diversity and worker welfare. Mouton offers his thoughts on how the industry can come together to empower people and organizations to set a higher standard for the data center industry.

Mouton is responsible for the data center construction execution for all Microsoft data centers at Microsoft's Cloud Operations + Innovation organization (CO+I).

Closing Keynote to Help Build Resilience Through Humor

Celebrated comedian, author and mental health advocate Jessica Holmes will present "Power Laughs: Using Humor to Build Resilience" to end the conference week on a high note.

Holmes has been a perennial favorite on Royal Canadian Air Farce for 15 years and has brought the house down opening for giants such as Ellen DeGeneres, Russell Peters, Jerry Seinfeld, and Oprah Winfrey.

The Premier ICT Infrastructure and Technology Event of the Season

The 2021 BICSI Virtual Winter Conference & Exhibition will bring together thousands of ICT professionals from around the world to share industry best practices and innovation through technical presentations. In addition, the online event features a virtual Exhibit Hall and ICT Field of Vision presentations with industry thought leaders and experts.

Presentations will cover critical topics that are shaping the ever-changing ICT landscape, including:

New & Emerging Applications

Smart Cities / Intelligent Buildings

Internet of Things (IoT)

Data Centers

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Audiovisual

Wireless and Distributed Antennae Systems (DAS)

Optical Fiber & Passive Optical Networks (PON)

ICT Professional Development

More information and registration for the 2021 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition can be found at bicsi.org/winter.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

