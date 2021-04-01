Cirtronics To Highlight Transition To Manufacturing Services At MD M | BIOMEDigital's Virtual Live Event

MILFORD, N.H., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirtronics is sponsoring the Product Development track at this year's MD+M | BIOMEDigital event on April 6-7, 2021. Engaging early with partners is vital in the product development process. At Cirtronics, early engagement includes progressing medical devices through their Transition to Manufacturing (T2M) facility and services. T2M accelerates the product's seamless move to manufacturing and shortens time to market.

Jim McCall, Director of Manufacturing, "T2M optimizes product build processes before moving into production, creating an efficient transfer to manufacturing and consistent results." McCall continues, "By leveraging early access to engineers and process equipment in our T2M facility, we're able to optimize the build for production. Working with our supply chain experts, we review the bill of material and create a sourcing strategy that aligns with the specific needs of our customer. Our T2M services accelerate the transition of complex systems to full-scale production here in our FDA registered facility. T2M saves money by avoiding line stoppages, and build adjustments once we're in full production."

These services strengthen complex system builds, including medical devices that incorporate lasers and optics that have exacting quality and regulatory requirements.

Product developers rely on Cirtronics' expertise, expanded T2M space, and quality-intensive manufacturing. For more information about Cirtronics, visit their website.

About CirtronicsCirtronics, located in the Greater Boston area, offers expertise and experience manufacturing low to mid volume complex systems. Cirtronics thrives in the exacting details and intensive quality requirements of highly regulated markets including medical technology, robotics, security, defense, and industrial. Cirtronics' fully integrated and responsive services are tailored to the needs of each customer. This is Precision Engagement ®. For more information visit www.cirtronics.com. Cirtronics is FDA Registered, ITAR Registered, ISO 9001 and 13485 Certified, and a Woman-Owned Small Business.

