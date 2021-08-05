Cirrus Insight Launches New Partner Program To Drive Increased Customer Value And Salesforce Integration Excellence

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Insight announces a revamped partner program that will enable partners to help their clients rapidly accelerate sales productivity and effectiveness. The updated program will provide a more accessible range of partner resources for consultants looking to provide deeper inbox integration tools to their clients to help uncover pipeline risks, stronger sales activity data, and elimination of wasted opportunities due to sales inefficiencies.

With this strengthened program, partners and Salesforce customers will gain an improved overall experience working with Cirrus Insight, which includes benefits such as:

Partner Onboarding - Includes a combination of webinar, documentation and in-person training to help your customers Win with Data.

- Includes a combination of webinar, documentation and in-person training to help your customers Win with Data. Partner Support - Training, onboarding and customer success is included with Cirrus Insight licenses. For Marketing and Consulting Partners Cirrus Insight provides 1st line support to end customers while the partner is able to provide training and consulting.

- Training, onboarding and customer success is included with Cirrus Insight licenses. For Marketing and Consulting Partners Cirrus Insight provides 1st line support to end customers while the partner is able to provide training and consulting. Sales Bootcamp - Dedicated webinar on how to communicate benefits of Cirrus Insight to potential customers.

- Dedicated webinar on how to communicate benefits of Cirrus Insight to potential customers. Sales and Marketing Materials - Includes access to a library of sales and marketing materials (both documentation, videos and recorded webinars/demos).

- Includes access to a library of sales and marketing materials (both documentation, videos and recorded webinars/demos). Implementation and Deployment Guidelines - Includes documentation on individual and enterprise implementation and deployment.

- Includes documentation on individual and enterprise implementation and deployment. Monthly and Quarterly Webinars - Providing access to the latest product roadmap, most effective sales and marketing techniques, partner success stories and case studies.

- Providing access to the latest product roadmap, most effective sales and marketing techniques, partner success stories and case studies. Product Enhancements Review - Program to regularly capture new product feature/enhancement requests. Visibility to Product Roadmap.

"In conjunction with our Manager of Strategic Partnerships, Chris Braun, I'm excited to lead the charge in building our partnership program by establishing valuable relationships with partners who share the common goal of helping our customers increase Salesforce adoption and realize better CRM value", said Sean Piket, VP of Revenue & Strategic Partnerships.

Piket goes on to say the revamped partner program consists of three tiers to meet the needs of partner companies of various types: Marketing Partners, Consulting Partners and Technology Partners, with the latter having the ability to integrate Cirrus Insight with their custom CRM product in an OEM White Label fashion.

What our sales leaders and professionals love most:

Support for All Editions of Salesforce, including Experience Cloud

Elimination of Sales Activity Data Entry for Email, Calendar, and Tasks

Automated Activity Data Enrichment for Advanced Salesforce Reporting

Increased Sales Velocity with Email Templates and Sales Cadences

Deep Salesforce Integration with Outlook & Gmail, Desktop, Web, and Mobile

Booking More Quality Customer Meetings with Calendar Scheduling

Buyer Signals with Email, Link & Web Visitor Tracking

Enterprise Readiness, SSO, SAML, Encryption in Transit, Sensitive Data Masking with Support for Multiple Instances of Mail Servers and Salesforce Orgs

Built for the Salesforce Platform, Cirrus Insight is available on the Salesforce AppExchange with a 4.7 Average Rating with 2,474 collective Salesforce Customer Reviews, Microsoft AppSource, and Chrome Web Store. Start a free 14-day trial - https://www.cirrusinsight.com/

Learn more about the Cirrus Insight Partner Program - https://www.cirrusinsight.com/partner-success

About Cirrus InsightFounded in 2011, Cirrus Insight, a leader in Salesforce integration, is a sales platform for Gmail and Outlook offering an all-in-one solution to eliminate CRM friction and wasted opportunities. As the leader in managing relationships processes right from your inbox, Over 3,000 companies use Cirrus Insight to increase sales velocity. Fortune 500 companies use Cirrus Insight for email tracking, email templates, sales cadences, calendar scheduling, and world-class Salesforce integration. Cirrus Insight has been on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years.

