Circularity Healthcare Announces Expansion With Global CRO Of Series Of Successful Pivotal Human Clinical Trials To Study Use Of D'OXYVA® For Rapid, Economical And Noninvasive Home Treatment Of Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU)

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circularity Healthcare announced it had successfully executed a contract with the Professional Educational Research Institute ( PERI) in 2020 to immediately begin a new clinical trial to study the use of D'OXYVA® to help prevent amputations and treat human diabetic foot ulcers at one-tenth the time and cost, and at least five times the efficacy of competing modalities. A widely recognized global clinical research organization (CRO), PERI will specifically study at multiple sites at prestigious U.S. universities the use of D'OXYVA® to help address the recent epidemic of DFUs occurring in diabetic patients due to long-term pandemic quarantines and stay-at-home orders. Manufactured by Circularity, D'OXYVA® is a painless, noninvasive transdermal delivery system used in minutes to significantly improve blood perfusion, tissue oxygenation, and wound healing even where standard treatments have failed.

"D'OXYVA's pivotal human clinical trial for complete healing of diabetic foot ulcers has been approved by the Western Institutional Review Board (WIRB), the largest in the world, and will include over a dozen high profile research sites at top U.S. universities and clinics," said Senior Sales and Marketing Manager for Circularity, Jennifer Boadilla-Pelaez, RN. "Thousands of competing products in the past nearly twenty-five years have failed in achieving what D'OXYVA® has obtained in terms of regulatory approvals, clinical safety and efficacy in the past seven years. This is truly a game-changing milestone, not just for the company itself, but the entire medical community and the world and a preliminary report with meaningful results is expected within 6 months from starting the pivotal trial," said Dr. Charles M. Zelen, PERI's CEO.

DFUs are a major wound complication arising out of diabetes mellitus and occur in 3-13% of global diabetes patients, affecting millions of people. DFUs are caused by a variety of factors including decreased activity, diminished blood circulation, and people with underlying health conditions like diabetes are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19. Healthcare workers can expect to see far more instances of this persistent problem, especially with quarantine lockdowns, and it represents a significant health and economic risk to both patients and the overall healthcare system. Effective treatments that can reduce DFU recovery time, like D'OXYVA®, are absolutely crucial to combatting this newest wound epidemic.

About Circularity Healthcare LLC

Circularity Healthcare is an emerging world leader in proprietary circulatory health and noninvasive delivery technologies, committed to helping improve quality of life by developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer health products. Circularity specializes in groundbreaking noninvasive technologies for affordable and portable transdermal delivery systems, and is currently pursuing regulatory approval worldwide as a way of treating cardiovascular and microcirculatory blood flow issues, as well as immune and autonomic nervous system disorders. Learn more at: www.CircularityHealthcare.com.

About Professional Education and Research Institute, Inc.

PERI was established in 2005 as a premier CRO to manage Phase I - IV clinical trials around the world. PERI conducts clinical trials in both pharmaceutical and orthopedic research and performs specialty research in diabetic wound care, venous leg disease, neuropathy, peripheral vascular disease and gene therapy. One of the most unique advantages of choosing PERI as a partner in clinical trial management is a feature few CRO's can match, which is our contracted sites throughout the United States, including IBC-certified sites. Learn more at: www.periedu.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Boadilla-Pelaez626-240-0956 289687@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/circularity-healthcare-announces-expansion-with-global-cro-of-series-of-successful-pivotal-human-clinical-trials-to-study-use-of-doxyva-for-rapid-economical-and-noninvasive-home-treatment-of-diabetic-foot-ulcers-dfu-301218859.html

SOURCE Circularity Healthcare LLC