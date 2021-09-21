Circuit Protection Market Size Worth $71.64 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global circuit protection market size is expected to reach USD 71.64 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to benefit from the growing need to upgrade power transmission and distribution networks and establish renewable energy connectivity. The rising demand for advanced circuit protection equipment in the automotive, electronics, and telecommunications sectors can be attributed to growing safety concerns related to short circuits and damage resulting from power fluctuations.

Key Insights & Findings:

The power generation segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The increased implementation of IT technologies in several operations in the power generation sector is necessitating the appropriate power management of IT products for better performance. This is expected to drive the demand for circuit protectors in the power generation segment

In terms of application, the commercial and residential building segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The need and importance of circuit protection devices are continuously increasing in commercial and residential buildings due to increasing incidences of accidents and losses caused by electrical faults and short circuits

In terms of channel, the retail segment is estimated to account for significant market size in terms of revenue by 2028, register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Many suppliers provide training sessions and certifications pertaining to installation and servicing to distributors, retailers, and installers based in the country. The certified distributors and installers have become a part of an authorized distributor/installer network post the training

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. The growth in construction activities and the growing adoption of renewable power generation sources, such as wind and solar, have led to the increased demand for circuit protection devices in the region

Read 300 page market research report, " Circuit Protection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (HD Pro, Circuit Breaker, Fuse, GFCI, Inrush Current Limiter), By Application, By Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

Increasing access to electricity in developing countries, rising construction and infrastructure development activities, and the growing number of renewable power generation projects are also driving the market growth. Moreover, in the automotive sector, continued urbanization and the strong emphasis passengers are putting on safety and security in the wake of the growing number of vehicles on the road are driving the adoption of circuit protection devices.

The unabated growth in the world population, continued economic growth, and rapid urbanization have triggered an increased demand for electricity globally. Continued industrialization and urbanization are contributing to the increased demand for energy in developing countries. The United Nations (UN) expects the world population to grow from 7.6 billion in 2017 to 9.7 billion by 2050. Electricity demand is also anticipated to rise in line with the rising levels of household income, the continued electrification of the transportation sector, the growing demand for air conditioning in the wake of the rising temperatures, and the proliferation of digitally connected devices. Moreover, the growing need for additional generation capacity can open new opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global circuit protection market based on product, application, channel, and region:

Circuit Protection Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Circuit Breaker



Low Current





High Current



Fuse



Fast Acting





Slow Blow



GFCI



Adapters





In-line Cord Sets





Quad Boxes





Panel Mount





Right Angle Cord Sets





User Attachable





Others



HD Pro



High Power Inline/Bulkhead GFCI





High Power Inline/Bulkhead ELCI





High Power Inline/Bulkhead EGFPD



Inrush Current Limiter



Mobile Power Protection



Automatic Transfer Switch





Battery Control Center





Inverter





Load Center





Others



Overvoltage Protection



Crowbar Devices





ESD Protector





Gas Discharge Tubes (GDT)





Metal Oxide Varistors (MOV)





Surge Protection Device (SPD)





Others



PTC Devices



Ceramic





Polymeric

Circuit Protection Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Agriculture



Automotive



Commercial & Residential Building



Household Appliances



HVAC



Power Generation



Recreational Vehicle (RV)



Telecom



Others

Circuit Protection Channel Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

OEM



Retail



Wholesale

Circuit Protection Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India

South America

Middle East & Africa

List of Players in Circuit Protection Market

ABB Ltd.

Bel Fuse Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

SCHURTER Holding AG

Sensata Technologies Holding plc

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Check out more studies related to electric circuits, conducted by Grand View Research:

Circuit Breaker And Fuse Market - The global circuit breaker and fuse market size was valued at USD 13.58 billion in 2016. The market is expected to flourish owing to increasing need for upgradation to efficient networks along with renewable energy connectivity.

in 2016. The market is expected to flourish owing to increasing need for upgradation to efficient networks along with renewable energy connectivity. Power Strip Market - The global power strip market size was valued at more than USD 10.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for a stable power supply.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Electronic Devices Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry JamesCorporate Sales Specialist, USAGrand View Research, Inc.Phone: 1-415-349-0058Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519Email: sales@grandviewresearch.comWeb: https://www.grandviewresearch.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/circuit-protection-market-size-worth-71-64-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301381086.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.