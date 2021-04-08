Circuit Of The Americas Hosts Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience Beginning June 18, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this June, "Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" is coming to the Circuit of the Americas under the Starry Night Pavilion.Opening for a limited engagement Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experiencewas created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal's world-renowned Normal Studio . This immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artworks and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

After tremendous successes in Europe, cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean to great North American acclaim in recent years. In a rich and unique multimedia experience using cutting-edge project technology developed by some of the world's greatest AV designers, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh's vast body of work. Using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh guests witness over 300 masterpieces, including instantly-recognizable classics such as "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," and 'Café Terrace at Night," now freed from their frames. Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work. It's no surprise that millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh will only deepen it further.

Circuit of The Americas is the premier destination for world-class entertainment in the United States. Set on 1,500 acres in the rolling hills just outside downtown Austin, Circuit of The Americas has hosted the biggest names in racing, music, and entertainment since 2012 and is now excited to welcome this engaging experience and journey into the world of Van Gogh.

As immersive art installations deeply resonate around the globe, "Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" will stay in Austin for a limited engagement before moving across North America. Art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this unique, unforgettable experience.

About Normal Studio:Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives. For more information visit Normal Studio .

About Beyond Exhibitions:Beyond Exhibitions is a company comprised of like-minded individuals who have worked across the globe with some of the greatest entertainers and brands known to man. With Beyond Van Gogh, the team brings their collective understanding of audiences, entertainment, and art together to proudly present Vincent Van Gogh like he has never been seen before.

About Circuit of the Americas:Experience the unfiltered thrill of being alive at Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, TX. Feel the rush of the world's greatest drivers competing in motorsport's biggest events. Get lost in the music of the hottest musical acts as they perform live at Austin's largest outdoor music venue. Take charge of your own 602 horsepower race car as part of our exciting driving experiences. Experience the thrill of racing others at the COTA Karting track. Inspire your most valuable stakeholders in our expansive meeting and hospitality spaces designed for large groups and private or corporate events. At Circuit of The Americas there is fun at every turn.

For more information and to download videos and photos, visit www.thecircuit.com. For an experience as unique as Austin and a rush you'll never forget, visit Circuit of The Americas, where exhilaration happens!

