Circuit Clinical Launches The Participant Engagement Council To Elevate The Participant Voice And Transform Access To Clinical Trials For Diverse Communities

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circuit Clinical is proud to announce the launch of their Participant Engagement Council, composed of both national leaders in the clinical trials industry and community engagement. The Council's mandate is to guide Circuit Clinical's actions to increase clinical trials access and awareness, with a specific focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), patient advocacy, and outreach into diverse communities.

"The Council reflects Circuit Clinical's core value of Expansive Inclusion," noted CEO Dr. Irfan Khan. "I'm honored to engage with and learn from such an incredibly talented group of experts as we work to create clinical trial opportunities for diverse communities across the country."

The Participant Engagement Council's Co-Chairs are Jordyne Blaise, most recently Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Bluebird Bio, and Thomas Quinn, CEO of the Western New York Impact Investment Fund and a former senior executive of The Medicines Company. Members of the Council include leaders with expertise in delivering care to diverse communities and patient advocacy: Dr. LaVonne Ansari, Dr. Kenyani Davis, Fatima Mathews, Carol Nottingham, and Kathy Spillman.

"The Council has a unique opportunity to create more and better opportunities for communities of color and other underrepresented groups to access clinical trials. The Council is grounded on a simple premise - this convening of incredible advocates and community leaders will provide indelible insights and propel Circuit Clinical and its partners to provide historically marginalized communities with greater standards of care," said Jordyne Blaise, Co-Chair of the Participant Engagement Council.

"The Participant Engagement Council significantly expands Circuit Clinical's ability to provide equal access to clinical trials for all through its increased commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. I am proud to serve as Co-Chair of this Council and look forward to advancing the important work of Circuit Clinical, one of the Western New York Impact Investment Fund's portfolio companies that works every day to increase medical access for every individual in our region and beyond," said Thomas P. Quinn, CEO, Western New York Impact Investment Fund.

"As Circuit Clinical's Patient Advocate Manager, I am proud to be part of this initiative," said Carol Nottingham. "The underrepresentation of certain communities within research is an obstacle that is ripe for change. We are committed to this endeavor and to bear witness to a time when being in a research study will be endorsed as a viable health care option for all."

