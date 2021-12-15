CIRCOR Announces CFO Transition

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) - Get CIRCOR International, Inc. Report, a leading provider of severe service flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for markets including industrial, aerospace and defense, today announced that Abhishek Khandelwal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, plans to step down from CIRCOR effective December 31, 2021, in order to pursue an external opportunity. The Company has initiated a search process to identify a permanent CFO. AJ Sharma, currently CIRCOR's Senior Vice President, Business Development, will serve as the interim CFO.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at CIRCOR, I want to thank Abhi for his financial leadership and contributions to CIRCOR, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Scott Buckhout, President & Chief Executive Officer of CIRCOR. "With AJ's long tenure at CIRCOR, his extensive knowledge of our businesses, financial acumen and strong leadership, I have complete confidence he will successfully lead the team through this transition."

Mr. Khandelwal said, "I have appreciated the opportunity to work with the talented and dedicated team at CIRCOR, including the strong finance team, and I wish them the best of the luck. I have great confidence in CIRCOR's path forward."

Financial Outlook

CIRCOR today reaffirmed its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial outlook. In the fourth quarter, CIRCOR continues to expect organic revenue to increase by 1 to 3%, adjusted EPS of $0.60 to $0.65, and free cash flow conversion of 85 to 105% ($10 to $15 million). For the full year, CIRCOR continues to expect organic revenue to decrease by (2) to 0%, adjusted EPS of $1.69 to $1.74, and free cash flow conversion of 15 to 25% ($4 to $9 million).

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers' most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to more than 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. The Company has a global presence with approximately 3,100 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com.

