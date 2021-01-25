Circletree Enterprises Snaps Up Agency Of Record Duties From A Leading Petroleum Services Company

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a rigorous agency review, Prospect-based Petroleum Technical Services (PTS) has handed their full advertising account to Circletree Enterprises, headquartered on the North Shore of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Circletree will be responsible for developing all strategic, creative, media, and data analytic initiatives, along with managing Petroleum Technical Services transition into becoming a much more innovative and technologically advanced service provider.

"It's an honor and always enjoyable to work with clients as forward-thinking as PTS," says Kyle Borgman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Circletree Enterprises, "They will be the catalyst for permanent change within the petroleum services industry, and we're thrilled to have earned the opportunity to support them through this process."

Kim Tosadori, Chief Executive Officer at Petroleum Technical Services, is very confident that her and the executive team made the correct decision, "I needed a company that was as innovative and goal-driven as PTS."

"Kim wasn't looking for an agency that was creativity driven, but one that held bottom-line growth as the priority which seems to be nonexistent these days," Kyle explains. "She's very determined to increase their market share and profitability all while entering an entirely new market. We're the most qualified agency in Pittsburgh to help them get the job done, period."

That confidence may be strong, but it's certainly justified. Using the Extailing™ strategy that Circletree was founded upon, the agency's unique combination of long-term brand experiential improvement and short-term sales results, Circletree has accumulated a variety of client success stories throughout the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. From growing a Florida-based technology company, earning less than $100,000 in annual revenue, to $3.6 million in less than six months, all the way to growing a retail ecommerce client 12.4% in revenue compared to 2019 financial records.

Kim has a feeling that those types of stories won't stop with her, "With the goal of furthering growth and entering a new market in our industry, it's necessary to have a sound brand, financial focus and a substantial understanding of your market." Kim adds, "Circletree is the company that will help us get to the next level."

Petroleum Technical Services is ready to change the industry forever, with the combination of sound persistence, financial prioritization and an innovative outlook, both Kim and Kyle strongly believe that the sky's the limit for Petroleum Technical Services.

