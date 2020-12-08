Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (LOGI) - Get Report announced Circle View Doorbell, the first wired video doorbell developed exclusively for Apple HomeKit. Featuring Face Recognition and Logitech TrueView™ best-in-class video, Circle View Doorbell gives you crisp head-to-toe portrait video from just two feet away, true HDR to handle high-contrast scenes, and color night vision up to six feet away. Circle View Doorbell, compatible with most existing wired doorbell systems and designed to complement homes of every style, also supports HomeKit Secure Video, giving you simple and secure ways to customize your video recordings, notifications, storage, and sharing options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005939/en/

Circle View Doorbell, designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit, features portrait video and Face Recognition and is compatible with most existing wired doorbell systems (Photo: Business Wire)

"We could not be more excited to launch the Circle View Doorbell, a very welcome addition to the Logitech home security family and sure to be an indispensable addition to your home," said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. "Circle View Doorbell has been thoughtfully designed from the ground up to work exclusively with HomeKit, featuring all of the security features you'd want in a smart doorbell and a striking design that will add the finishing touch to your home."

With HomeKit Secure Video, a powerful and secure smart home platform available on more than a billion active iOS and iPadOS devices, intelligent detection is done securely and privately on your HomePod, the new HomePod mini, or Apple TV to determine when a person, animal, or vehicle is in the video. You can securely interact with Circle View Doorbell in the Home app or by asking Siri on supported Apple devices.

Face Recognition identifies people you tag in your Photos library or recent visitors captured by your camera or doorbell in the Home app. With Circle View Doorbell, you can use the Home app to be notified when people come to the door and receive smart notifications across your Apple devices — on your iPhone and Apple Watch while you're away, or even an announcement on Apple TV and HomePod. You can even mute your home's existing wired chime. Video streams and recordings using HomeKit Secure Video are processed on the home hub device, uploaded to iCloud, and are end-to-end encrypted securely to the Home app. These recordings do not count against your iCloud storage limit for photos, videos, and files.

To help consumers skip the hassle of installation, Logitech has partnered with HelloTech, the leading independent, on-demand installation provider with a nationwide network of thousands of hand-selected experts. Customers also have the option to self-install if comfortable handling power tools and working with electrical systems. Circle View Doorbell supports existing systems powered by 8-24 V AC transformers with 10 VA or higher power. To ensure your existing doorbell meets the electrical requirements, visit our compatibility checker.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Circle View Doorbell is available for $199.99 for the self-installation option at logitech.com and apple.com in the United States, and for $299.99 with hassle-free professional installation included on logitech.com. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005939/en/