Cipia Announces 5 New Design Wins With A China- Based OEM

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia, formerly Eyesight Technologies, an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that the company was selected by a leading China-US OEM Joint Venture as the driver monitoring system (DMS) provider for 5 upcoming car models. Junjie, a leading Chinese Tier 1 supplier, will be working with Cipia to integrate the Driver Sense DMS into the new car models and create safer and better driving experiences.

The start of production (SOP) for the first models is expected for early 2022 and builds on Cipia's recent successes in the DMS market, securing the company's position as the leading DMS provider in the Chinese automotive marketplace.

Utilizing Cipia's proprietary computer vision and AI algorithms, the Driver Sense DMS monitors key features and actions of the driver in real-time to detect signs of distracted driving and drowsiness behind the wheel. The integration of Driver Sense enables OEMs to deliver customers a robust solution to issue life-saving alerts and avert potential accidents.

"With its current size and growth trajectory, the Chinese Market is one of the largest and most important automotive markets in the world." said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "These latest design wins are a testament to the trust we have built through our commitment to the Chinese market, and we look forward to working with Junjie and our OEM partner to provide our market leading driver monitoring solution."

"At Junjie our main commitment is providing the highest level of quality to our customers," said Mr. Liang Dong, GM of Junjie. "We are very pleased to have this in-depth cooperation with Cipia, using the core technological advantages of both parties to bring advanced DMS to market".

About Cipia

Cipia, formerly Eyesight Technologies, is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Fleet Sense - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

