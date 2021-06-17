CipherDriveOne Secures Internationally Recognized Certifications And Promoted To Top US Government Components Listing Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherDriveOne ( www.cipherdriveone.com), a KLC Group Company, is first in promoting a Hardware Full Disk Encryption - Authorization Acquisition (AA) solution for the US Government's Data-at-Rest (DAR) requirement. CipherDriveOne adds an additional layer of key encryption and authentication on top of any OPAL 2.0 self-encrypting solid-state drive (SSD) or hard disk drives (HDD). The protection of the hard drive's content is immediate, operating system agnostic and governed by FIPS-140-2 level key encryption technology that is Common Criteria certified with the availability of a managed single, two-factor, and multi-factor user authentication.

KLC Group's first successful award came through the FIPS 140-2 validation process. FIPS 140-2 is the required standard for validating cryptographic implementations for federal agencies developed by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). KLC Group was awarded certificate number C1980 for their validated implementation. Leveraging that certification and product development for a new data-at-rest solution, CipherDriveOne entered Common Criteria testing under the guidance at Lightship Security Labs in Ottawa Canada. CipherDriveOne was evaluated for conformance against the collaborative Protection Profile for Full Drive Encryption - Authorization Acquisition, v2.0 + Errata 20190201. Over a few months of testing and evaluation, CipherDrive passed all the conformance claims to receive final certification of the product. CipherDrive 1.2.2 is listed on the Canada Common Criteria Scheme (CCCS), the International Common Criteria Portal and also on the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) PCL (Product Compliant List) as of February 2021.

"It was great to work with the technical team at KLC Group on the testing and certification of this innovative technology that is helping to fill a gap in the industry for certified solutions in this space," said Jason Lawlor, President, Lightship Security. "Their commitment to product assurance and their collaboration on the project made for a great certification outcome for all the stakeholders. We look forward to working with the KLC Group team again."

During the Common Criteria testing, a key (non-TOE) component was used in the testing of CipherDrive 1.2.2., the lightning-fast DIGISTOR SSDs. Lightship Security tested CipherDrive 1.2.2 together with the DIGISTOR self-encrypting drive models DIG-M25126-SI and DIG-M2N22566-UI. Both SSDs are FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified and they also comply with the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) OPAL 2.0 specification.

"We're pleased that KLC selected DIGISTOR SSDs for the comprehensive Common Criteria testing process," said Murray Ellis II, Vice President of Engineering for DIGISTOR, a CDSG brand. "The Common Criteria stamp of approval is important to our customers, who recognize the importance of having high-performance FIPS 140-2 L2-certified storage included in their security solutions."

KLC is proud to announce the CipherDrive 1.2.2 listing in March 2021 to the National Security Agency Central Security Service's (NSA|CSS) Component Listing under Commercial Solutions for Classified Program (CSfC) for Hardware Full-Disk Encryption (HWFDE) for collaborative Protection Profile for Full Drive Encryption - Authorization Acquisition. Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) is an important part of NSA's commercial cybersecurity strategy to deliver secure cybersecurity solutions leveraging commercial technologies and products to deliver cybersecurity solutions quickly. CipherDrive's flexible technology is adaptable to many existing hard drive platforms which are strategically in line with the mission of CSfC. CipherDrive adds a lock and managed single, two-factor, and multi-factor authentication to protect self-encrypting hard drives.

"While it's been a long road to achieve certification, I am proud to claim our listings with NIAP and the NSA," said Kurt Lennartsson, Managing Partner, KLC Group. "CipherDriveOne is a game-changing product that allows both enterprise and government customers to meet the challenges of data-at-rest, privacy and security with a solid certified product."

CipherDriveOne is now available for direct purchase and through licensed partners and resellers on the General Services Administration (GSA) Advantage partnership program. For additional information about CipherDriveOne, please visit: http://www.cipherdriveone.com.

