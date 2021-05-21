CIO Applications Recognizes Kaleyra As One Of The Top Chatbot Solution Providers In 2021

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company") a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications...

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company") a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top 10 chatbot solution providers in 2021 by CIO Applications.

CIO Applications is an enterprise technology magazine recognized as a go-to resource for senior-level technology buyers and decision-makers to learn about products, services, technologies, and technology trends. Kaleyra will be featured in CIO's magazine for their Chatbot 2021 edition, where CIO's editorial managers will tell the story of how firms can leverage Kaleyra's conversational bots to automate customer interactions.

The global chatbot market is expected to grow from USD $2.9 billion in 2020 to USD $10.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 23.5% in the 2020-2026 period. Chatbots are becoming critical in delivering 24×7 support to customers, thereby helping various industries streamline and optimize the customer experience they offer at every stage in the process. Customers today prefer to conduct business with brands that offer consistent experiences across channels.

Kaleyra's chatbot solutions help businesses solve consumer problems in real-time, with fast and effective responses. It enables enterprises to effectively manage communication across various channels such as live chat, messenger apps, and social media.

"Megatrends such as the use of AI-based Chatbots will massively change the way businesses communicate. Kaleyra is making these new technologies available to our customers. The latest recognition by CIO underlines our competence in this area," stated Dario Calogero, Kaleyra's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots. Kaleyra's technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.

