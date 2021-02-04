Cintron World Is A Proud Partner Of The Arizona Coyotes

DETROIT, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cintron World, a beverage brand with a line of sparkling energy drinks, premium bottled waters and replenishing, revitalizer shots announces signing a multi-year partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) team, the Arizona Coyotes. Cintron® Sparkling Energy Beverage will be the exclusive "Official Energy Drink of the Arizona Coyotes".

Cintron's Classic Sugar-Free, and Cranberry Sparkling Energy beverages and Revitalizer® shots will be available for purchase at all Coyotes home games in the Gila River Arena. These beverages have exciting flavors, great taste, and are made with the following product attributes: natural ingredients, Vitamin B-complex, gluten-free, no preservatives, no aspartame and no high fructose corn syrup.

Cintron will be the entitlement brand for the Mini-Suites and a luxury hospitality lounge will be renamed the "Cintron Executive Lounge"; both are located on the suite club level of the arena. Cintron will be hosting and promoting a "Hockey Mom of the Month" contest over the course of each season. All of which are a perfect alignment for the partnership, because Cintron is an aspirational brand of diversity and inclusion, especially for women participating in hockey and encouraging everyone to look good, feel great, and live a fashionable, productive, and healthy lifestyle. The Cintron® Sparking Energy Beverages embody these brand attributes and differentiates itself within the energy drink category, as a product that inspires style and sophistication.

"We're excited to add Cintron's line of Sparkling Energy Beverages to our growing family of partners," said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier Gutierrez. "Cintron's brand image and focus on diversity, inclusion, health and wellness aligns with the cores values of our organization. We look forward to developing our relationship and working together to promote our brands."

Victor Edozien, Founder & CEO of Cintron World, who continuously executes on his vision of building a business that spans cultures, exudes positivity and fills a gap in the energy drink category added, "Arizona Coyotes is great organization and I have a lot of respect for their Executive Partners and the Team. We look forward to creating and delivering value with our Cintron brand and products, while also giving back to the Coyote Community.

Through this partnership, Cintron is committed to supporting the Arizona Coyote Foundation. Chelsea Brehm, Co-Founder & Director of Cintron World, said, "Cintron is more than just a premium brand; it's a lifestyle of ambition, sophistication AND a culture of giving back, and we have a proven track record of years of philanthropic events and activities. Cintron plans to take an active role in supporting the growth of girl's youth hockey programs. We have a great appreciation for diversity and culture so we have supported so many initiatives in order to make the world a better place for people in multi-cultural and multi-faceted environments to live a healthy life and accomplish their dreams."

For more than 5 years, Cintron has sponsored an annual charity polo event called " Cintron Pink Polo" for breast cancer awareness, which makes impactful donations to local breast cancer organizations. Cintron has also supported many local art exhibits and has made contributions to young, talented and entrepreneurial artists, so they can embrace a life of creative passions and boundless ambitions.

This partnership is more than just an energy drink, it is Cintron's commitment to making a meaningful contribution to the Arizona Coyote Club Experience and a positive impact in the Arizona Community.

