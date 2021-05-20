Cintra Selects Atos To Power Next Generation Cloud Tolling Systems

MADRID and IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today announces a 3-year contract to implement new cloud tolling systems, and related modernization and managed services, for Cintra, one of the world's leading developers and operators of...

MADRID and IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today announces a 3-year contract to implement new cloud tolling systems, and related modernization and managed services, for Cintra, one of the world's leading developers and operators of transport infrastructure Public Private Partnerships (PPP). Atos will migrate Cintra's legacy system to a more flexible, resilient, and agile cloud-based system to ensure long-term scalability and profitability.

Atos will support a complex network of subsystems that manage mission-critical components, including tolling, license plate recognition, customer service, monitoring, business intelligence, and other functions that integrate with roadside systems. In addition, Atos will incorporate robust security and business continuity features to mitigate risk, protect data, and ensure disruption-free operations.

"Being selected to help power Cintra's digital ambitions is an exciting strategic partnership to improve mobility for people around the globe. Implementing the latest secure cloud-based technologies for Cintra will be key in evolving its toll system technologies. The new system will empower Cintra's operational efficiency and service quality, heightening their distinct capabilities and competitive advantages," said Ángel Cruz, Head of Resources & Services at Atos in Iberia.

"Atos is the right partner to help us build a sustainable system that addresses the unique challenges of our Managed Lanes. A hybrid infrastructure will support a multi instance and multitenant platform that featuring a microservices architecture will set unprecedented standards of service in terms of availability and functionality" said Juliá Monsó, Vice President, Cintra.

With US headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cintra is one of the world's leading developers and operators of transport infrastructure Public Private Partnerships. It currently manages 1,475 kilometers under 23 concessions in eight countries. Cintra is specialized in complex high value projects in congested urban areas, having pioneered the development of managed lanes in the United States.

For additional information on how Atos is powering industry-specific digital transformations, visit our website to see practical and innovative solutions: https://atos.net/en/industries.

