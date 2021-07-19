Cintas Selects The 2021 America's Best Restroom® Contest Finalists

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) - Get Report, is proud to announce the 10 finalists for the 2021 America's Best Restroom® contest. The 20 th annual contest celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country. Now through August 20, the public is invited to vote for their favorite finalist at www.bestrestroom.com/us/.

"We've got a diverse list of facilities from across the county vying for the title of America's Best Restroom," said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. "The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we're proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality."

The 2021 America's Best Restroom finalists include:

Core24 GVL - Greenville, SCThe women's restroom at Core 24 GVL are a vibe that combine street culture with art. Influenced by music, art, design and its guests, the restroom features a spray-painted mural that is the perfect backdrop for guests' gym selfies. There is plenty of counter space for guests to freshen up after a workout session. Once they are done, they can pose for another selfie in front of a large flower wall with the gym's logo in pink neon lights.

Fancy Flush - Santa Rosa, CAFinally, a portable toilet that you'll want to use - a mobile glamorous restroom inspired by tiny home cottages with a French Country flair featuring composite stone with board and batten siding, boxwood hedges, hand painted faux wood doors, and wrought iron finishes such as handles, sconces, stairs and various accessories. The beautiful, yet durable outside is built to withstand the rigors of transportation. Then step inside not one, but two breathtaking, roomy restroom suites featuring vessel sinks, touchless faucets, air conditioning, heat, ambient music, adjustable color and dimmable lighting, countertop decor and a hospitality tray with hand towels and other toiletries. Imagine being at a festival, concert, outdoor wedding and wishing that you had the luxury and comfort of your bathroom at home only to find a portable restroom that rivals some of the most exquisite private bathrooms.

JFK Airport's Terminal 4 - New York, New YorkJFK Airport's Terminal 4, operated by JFKIAT, newly renovated restrooms are the latest initiative in line with the Port Authority's goal to make JFK a world-class airport. Located on the east side of the Customs Arrival Hall, and designed by Woods Bagot, they are easy to find, easy to clean, and a spacious 900 square feet. Framing the restroom entrance is a teal back-painted glass with graphics of iconic New York City landmarks. Mirroring the hue of the entrance, a teal penny tile feature wall draws users into the space. Inside, bright white terrazzo flooring, marbleized walls, and delicate wall sconces combine for a look and feel of understated elegance. Calcutta porcelain tile lines the women's vanity area, and a thoughtful raised shelf behind the sink provides the perfect spot to freshen up after a long flight. Full height wood laminate partitions provide privacy and a touch of warmth to an otherwise clean, bright space.

Nan Thai Fine Dining - Atlanta, GAFor nearly two decades, Nan Thai Fine Dining guests in Atlanta, GA have raved about the "zen-like restrooms" inside the 14x Four Diamond Award-Winning restaurant. The red and gold colors inside the restroom emit an immediate feel of Asian luxury mixed with a peaceful, warm glow from candles, neatly folded towels, and elements of nature. The design is modern yet organic, making it the perfect trend that blends effortlessly into the scene.

Planet Word - Washington, D.C.As a free museum in Washington, D.C. dedicated to renewing and inspiring a love of words, language, and reading, words are celebrated everywhere at Planet Word - even in the restrooms! Whether showcasing how to ask, "Where is the bathroom?" in multiple different languages, illustrating the many names for animal waste or poking fun with euphemisms and synonyms, Planet Word is flush with colorful bathroom humor.

Pump House- Kannapolis, NCThe Pump House on West Avenue in Kannapolis, NC is designed as a beautiful place to rest, relax and have fun. In the middle of a beautiful tree lined street the Pump House is surrounded by water fountains, lit by a rainbow of colors, urban swings, public art sculptures, murals, a putting green, entertainment stages, and fun inspirational quotes from children's books. Vibrant outdoor furniture creates a great hang out spot right outside of the Pump House doors with numerous businesses, restaurants, and a brewery just a few steps away. It's a great place for children and adults alike. City staff keeps the area spotless - inside and out every day.

Steamboat Springs - Steamboat Springs, COHaving a standalone public restroom downtown has been on the city's wish list for several years. Now that dream is a reality. The public restroom in downtown Steamboat Springs utilized unique design elements for visual appeal. The two-pitch roof is butterfly-style, and the façade features multiple material types, steel cladding, board form concrete walls and glass blocks. The facility is heated year-round and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Fed Community - Clarkston, MIThe Fed Community wanted to go all out in an unexpected space and make its restrooms a conversation piece. Mixing unexpected colors, patterns and texture, the restrooms are bright and airy. They also feature affirmations to make patrons feel good. The space is a fun surprise for whomever opens the door.

Two Cities Pizza - Cincinnati, OHWalking into Two Cities Pizza Company is nothing short of an experience. Two of America's most iconic cities, New York and Chicago, live loudly in the decor and atmosphere of this concept restaurant. Taxis surround the building, steel girders line the ceiling, Wrigley Field is paid tribute to with an ivy wall and 400-foot marker, but the most talked about element of this brand aside from the pizza itself, is the New York City subway station. The restroom is fully outfitted with a subway platform, train car, station stops playing over the speaker, authentic subway handles above the sinks, and even graffiti on the walls. A properly taken selfie sent to a friend in New York is good enough to convince them you made a surprise visit to the Big Apple. Just make sure you get off at the right stop before your pizza gets cold.

William S. Craycraft Park - Mission Viejo, CAThis custom restroom features a custom tiled front alcove with exterior drinking fountains and water bottle filler. This large well-ventilated, multiple-occupant restroom design includes: 10 toilets, two urinals, and six sinks that will accommodate up-to 540 users per hour. To match the local architecture and neighborhood setting, the exterior walls were upgraded to create a high-end look with a mixture of finishes, including tile, brick, stained wood lap siding, and PRM cement-like stucco wainscot. The LED barn-style outdoor wall lights complemented the exterior finishes to give this restroom a modern, classy look.

The 10 finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The winner will be honored with a place in the America's Best Restroom Hall of Fame and receive a Cintas UltraClean ® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas.

Last year, the America's Best Restroom award went to Bancroft Park in Colorado Springs, CO for its self-cleaning restrooms. The facility holds three restrooms, including an ADA-compliant option, and each comes with green, red and yellow lights to show availability.

Vote for your favorite restroom at www.bestrestroom.com/us/.

For more information about the America's Best Restroom contest, contact Christina Alvarez at calvarez@mulberrymc.com or 708-908-0898.

