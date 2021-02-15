Cintas Corporation Provides Update On COVID-19 Impact On Its Business

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on its business.

Scott D. Farmer, Cintas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "At the time of our fiscal second quarter earnings conference call in late December, much uncertainty existed. COVID-19 cases were surging. Economic indicators reflected an economic recovery that slowed considerably. Many states and provinces reinstituted temporary economic restrictions in response to rising COVID-19 cases. Vaccines were just beginning to be distributed. All of these items contributed to a lack of clarity regarding their effects on our business in our fiscal third quarter. As a result, we did not provide financial guidance."

Mr. Farmer continued, "After peaking in early January, COVID-19 cases have steadily decreased, and the impacts on our business in our fiscal third quarter, while still significant, are clearer. Therefore, we want to provide a financial update ahead of our third quarter earnings announcement. We expect our third quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.15 to $2.25. Please note that this year's third quarter contains one less workday than last year's third quarter, we expect our third quarter effective tax rate to be in the range of 13% to 15%, and the financial guidance excludes any impact from potentially significant winter storms."

Mr. Farmer concluded, "Cintas continues to provide necessary products and services to our customers to ensure they are READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day. We are proudly providing our customers with clean garments, healthcare scrubs, microfiber towels and mops, disinfectant and sanitizer spray services, restroom supplies, hand sanitizer dispenser services, personal protective equipment including face masks and gloves, and numerous other products and services to help businesses keep their facilities, employees and customers clean and safe."

Cintas' consolidated balance sheet remains solid, and it currently has significant availability under its credit facility. Cintas is a strong cash flow business and has a track-record of efficient capital allocation. Quarter to date, Cintas has purchased $82.0 million of Cintas stock under its buyback program. On January 19, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2021.

Following this press release, Cintas intends to return to its normal quarterly financial reporting cadence. The Company will announce in March its full fiscal third quarter results for the period ended February 28, 2021 and conduct a conference call to address these results.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get READY™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday ® . Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Index.

