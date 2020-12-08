Cintas Corporation Announces Webcast For Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) today announced that it will release fiscal year 2021 second quarter results on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, before the market opens. The Company will conduct a conference call to address the financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available to individual investors and the public beginning at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

The webcast will be available at www.Cintas.com. Click on the webcast icon and then follow instructions. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.

About Cintas Corporation:

