Cintas Canada Unveils Five Finalists In The 2021 Canada's Best Restroom Contest

Cintas Canada, Ltd. invites the public to vote for the five finalists in the 2021 Canada's Best Restroom contest! The polls are open now through July 9 at bestrestroom.com/Canada.The facility that receives the most votes will win $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.

Cintas' nationwide contest highlights businesses that have invested in developing and maintaining exceptional washrooms. "These five facilities demonstrate a commitment to prioritizing hygiene and customer service - especially as cleanliness is so important right now - combined with creativity and whimsy not usually seen in washrooms," said Candice Raynsford, Marketing Manager, Cintas Canada.

Nominees for this year's contest were judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The five finalists include:

Toronto Zoo - Toronto, ONDesigned with the Toronto Zoo's mission of connecting people, animals and conservation science to fight extinction in mind, the new washrooms in the Zoo's Tundra Trek feature iconic Canadian species. The design draws on inspiration from our natural world for its fresh yet familiar atmosphere. From the cool blue mosaic walls that represent the calm transition of horizon to sky, to the dark and dramatic overhead features that represent the vast night sky across the tundra, no detail is too small. Each handwashing unit features a hands-free faucet, soap dispenser and hand dryer. The trough-style sink eliminates water splashing on the floor and includes hooks on the outside of the counter to hang a purse, backpack or coat. This state-of-the-art facility modernizes the Toronto Zoo's guest experience in a visually stunning way. Surrey Park - Surrey, BCThe intent for the park washroom was to create a playful, durable, safe facility that works well within the City of Surrey's park contexts. The washroom was designed to be universally accessible, hands-free with no-touch fixtures and configured for solar power. It also features public art panels on all four sides of the structure. The design employs a distinct form, strong colours and unique use of materials. Sweet Market Esso Station - Red Deer, ABThe washrooms at Sweet Market Esso boast decorative high-end tiles and five-star finishes, giving the restrooms a classy feel, mimicking a fancy hotel suite in Italy rather than a convenience store restroom. These washrooms are always a topic of customer conversation in the store where selfies take center stage. The constant comments regarding the awe of it all - plus the extreme cleanliness - are great reminders of the sheer elegance and grandeur these restrooms provide for the customer. The ROOFTOP - Calgary, ABThe ROOFTOP restaurant is a unique "weather managed" outdoor patio experience located in downtown Calgary. The adjacent indoor washrooms were designed to be inclusive, engaging and distinctively unique. As you enter "The Alley" you are greeted by a life-sized bobblehead re-imagined as your personal concierge. Walk in to immerse yourself in the funky and fun graffiti wallpaper sections taken largely from the "John Lennon Peace Wall" originally created in Prague. Elements of surprise abound throughout these unusual washrooms, including the porta-potty door in the "Mostly Men" area and hidden selfie walls. Borden Park - Edmonton, ABDesigned by gh3, the washrooms are at the core of the single-level pavilion surrounded by highly reflective glass. An integrated approach to environmental sustainability is evident in the choice of materials: wood, concrete and glass were selected for their durability, permanence and timelessness. The washroom features hands-free elements to reduce germs and a stainless-steel trough-style sink that prevents water splashing on the floor. The sleek washroom stands as a striking improvement on the typical concrete options, and a sign of outstanding design to come.

