Cintas Canada Names Borden Park 2021's Canada's Best Restroom

Cintas Canada, Ltd. is proud to announce that Borden Park in Edmonton, Alberta, is the winner of the 2021 Canada's Best Restroom contest! Borden Park will receive $2,500 in Cintas products and services to help maintain their award-winning washrooms. The washrooms will also be honoured with a place in the Canada's Best Restroom ® Hall of Fame.

Now in its 12 th year, Cintas' nationwide contest highlights businesses that have invested in developing and maintaining exceptional washrooms that are accessible to the public.

"We're pleased to be recognized by Cintas for this incredible distinction," said Nicole Fraser, General Supervisor of Planning and Monitoring, Infrastructure Operations at the City of Edmonton. "We recognize the need to provide access to safe and clean washrooms to the public. The Borden Park facility goes beyond that by serving as an art excursion surrounded by highly reflective glass, camouflaging the building among the trees."

Designed by gh3* in Toronto, the Borden Park washrooms are at the core of the single-level pavilion surrounded by highly reflective glass. An integrated approach to environmental sustainability is evident in the choice of materials: wood, concrete and glass were selected for their durability, permanence and timelessness. The washroom features hands-free elements to reduce germs and a stainless-steel trough-style sink that prevents water splashing on the floor. The sleek washroom stands as a striking improvement on the typical concrete options, and a sign of outstanding design to come.

"Public washrooms play an important role for people who are on the go, but this contest proves not all facilities are created equal," said Candice Raynsford, Marketing Manager, Cintas Canada. "Borden Park prioritized providing a clean and inviting washroom, and the public showed their appreciation by voting them Canada's Best Restroom."

Borden Park's engagement throughout the contest played a critical role in driving votes for their location. In addition to promoting the contest via their social media page, they participated in several radio, TV and newspaper interviews. Their promotion resulted in the top spot in this year's competition.

Nominees for this year's contest were judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Online voting was open to the public June 7 through July 9. The other finalists (in alphabetical order) include:

Surrey Park - Surrey, British Columbia

Sweet Market Esso Station - Red Deer, Alberta

The ROOFTOP - Calgary, Alberta

Toronto Zoo - Toronto, Ontario

About Cintas Canada, Ltd.

Cintas Canada Ltd, with headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation. Cintas helps more than 55,000 Canadian businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday ®. Cintas is a publicly held company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

