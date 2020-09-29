Cint Appoints Joakim Andersson As Chief Financial Officer

Global insights technology company continues global growth, adds new member to its executive team

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cint, the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies, has appointed Joakim Andersson as Chief Financial Officer. Andersson will be an integral part of the company's executive team as he takes responsibility for the company's financial, legal and compliance strategies. He is taking over the leadership position from Cint's interim CFO, Dag Magni, helping to continue the company's significant growth.

"Joakim will play a vital role in Cint's strategic initiatives, working alongside the rest of our team to reach our ambitious goals for the digital transformation of market research," said Tom Buehlmann, CEO of Cint. "The industry is changing fast on a global scale, seeking technology-driven solutions like Cint to future-proof their businesses. Joakim's proven skills in leading businesses through periods of transformation will be a great asset to our team and clients."

Andersson brings more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles, working in both the technology and financial sectors. Most recently, he served as CFO for Kinnevik AB, an entrepreneurial Swedish investment company focused on digital consumer businesses. Prior to that, he held management level roles within finance, investment, banking and consulting.

He will apply his skills in business strategy, financing, M&A, investments and more to oversee Cint's financial activities. Andersson holds a master's degree in business administration from Växjö University. He will be based at Cint headquarters in Stockholm.

About Cint Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. Cint also has the world's largest sample exchange that connects sample buyers to over 100 million engaged consumers across over 150 countries. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands - including Kantar, Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey - use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. ( www.cint.com)

