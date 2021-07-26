Ciner Resources LP To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 2, 2021.

ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LP

Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

