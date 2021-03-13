Cinemark To Reopen Los Angeles Area Movie Theatres, Bringing Back The Immersive, Cinematic Experience Beginning On March 13

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced it will open its theatres in the greater Los Angeles area, bringing the immersive, cinematic experience back to one of the world's most...

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced it will open its theatres in the greater Los Angeles area, bringing the immersive, cinematic experience back to one of the world's most important moviegoing markets. More than 10 theatres will reopen on beginning Saturday, March 13, and reopening will continue through Monday, March 15.All theatres will reopen with enhanced cleaning and safety protocols, which have consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction rating, as well as Cinemark's fan-favorite Private Watch Parties and some of this year's newest films. For a full list of theatre reopening dates and to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com.

Cinemark will reopen its theatre in Long Beach, California, Saturday, March 13, and reopen its theatres in Orange, Placer, Contra Costa and San Bernardino counties on Sunday, March 14. Los Angeles County theatres will begin reopening Monday, March 15. Cinemark will continue to reopen its California theatres as local guidance is released.

"Cinemark is thrilled to once again offer Los Angeles movie lovers the chance to see a movie on our big screens with sight and sound technology that truly cannot be replicated at home," said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. "Los Angeles is one of the most meaningful moviegoing markets in the world, and we look forward to providing moviegoers the entertainment experience they have been craving with the health and safety protocols they can trust. With an extensive list of blockbusters set to release in the coming months and nearly 90 percent of our U.S. circuit open, there is no better time to get back to the theatre."

The theatres will reopen with some of this year's newest movies, including Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Chaos Walking, Boogie, Long Weekend, The Courier and, of course, Wonder Woman 1984. Tickets for the much-anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong are on sale now for its March 31 premiere, and exciting films continue to hit theatres non-stop through the end of the year. In the coming weeks and months, moviegoers will be able to escape in the on-screen action of Mortal Kombat, Black Widow, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II, just to name a few.

Those looking for a more exclusive moviegoing experience and the ability to stay within their trusted group can book a Private Watch Party. A Cinemark Private Watch Party offers guests the opportunity to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people to watch a film of their choice with the group of their choice. Private Watch Parties are $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new films and can be reserved with just a few simple clicks on the Cinemark website or app. In addition to new films, Cinemark will offer more than 20 Comeback Classic movies for Private Watch Parties, including A League of Their Own, Clue, Pitch Perfect, Stuart Little, Thelma and Louise and more.

The Cinemark Standard

Since beginning its phased reopening in June, the exhibitor has consistently received 96 percent guest satisfaction with Cinemark protecting their health and safety. Moreover, a resounding number of those moviegoers polled stated they would return and would also recommend visiting Cinemark to a friend.

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres have The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees undergo extensive training on all new protocols and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre also has a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

Each auditorium is extensively disinfected between showtimes with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

between showtimes with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Theatres have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

automatically blocks seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees.

for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks are required for all employees. All public and high-touch spaces are thoroughly sanitized frequently .

. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer are available for customer use.

are available for customer use. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.

for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited. Cinemark's advanced, three-point air quality standard is designed to deliver an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal circulation and eliminate pollutants. Increased fresh-air rate . Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh-air rate of building HVAC systems by constantly utilizing supply fans to increase the total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into theatres. Smart-flow air circulation design . Each auditorium within the theatre has its own HVAC system, which consistently diffuses fresh air from the ceiling down toward the floor where it is then returned to the filtration equipment, constantly refreshing the air. Elimination of pollutants . Cinemark utilizes MERV filters in its HVAC systems to capture the majority of particles and pollutants.

is designed to deliver an abundant supply of fresh outdoor air, maintain optimal circulation and eliminate pollutants.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (CNK) - Get Report is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

